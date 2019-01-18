16 Style Rules Celebs Always Follow at Basketball Games

Deciding what to wear to a basketball game doesn't have to be complicated. Over and over again, celebrities prove how stylish something as simple as a white T-shirt and jeans can be when paired with statement-making accessories. Chunky hoop earrings or a bold handbag can be enough to make any outfit worthy of court-side seats.

Really, mastering game-day style all boils down to creating a balanced look. If you're going to wear sweatpants, try elevating them with chunky boots or even heels. If you're thinking about showing some skin — like Emily Ratajkowski — round out the look with a polished blazer. See exactly how it's done by clicking through the gallery ahead.

