16 Style Rules Celebs Always Follow at Basketball Games
Deciding what to wear to a basketball game doesn't have to be complicated. Over and over again, celebrities prove how stylish something as simple as a white T-shirt and jeans can be when paired with statement-making accessories. Chunky hoop earrings or a bold handbag can be enough to make any outfit worthy of court-side seats.
Really, mastering game-day style all boils down to creating a balanced look. If you're going to wear sweatpants, try elevating them with chunky boots or even heels. If you're thinking about showing some skin — like Emily Ratajkowski — round out the look with a polished blazer. See exactly how it's done by clicking through the gallery ahead.
VIDEO: Kendall Jenner Isn’t Going to Let a Petition Keep Her From Supporting Boyfriend Ben Simmons
Never underestimate the power of a white T-shirt.
Ellie Goulding made a cool statement by anchoring her Chloé cargo pants ($718; farfetch.com) and boots ($916; net-a-porter.com) with a white tee ($6; amazon.com).
Coordinate with your friends.
You'll never feel over- or under-dressed if you coordinate with your friends. Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba showed us how it's done in sweaters, jeans, heels, and bright handbags.
Accessories are crucial.
Anyone can throw on a white tee and Levi's, but it's the accessories that will make you look like a style star. Follow Emrata's lead and grab a gold buckle Kaithe belt, red snakeskin boots by Celine, and double hoop earrings.
Stick with classics.
Kaia Gerber proved you can never go wrong with tried-and-true closet essentials like a sweater, jeans, and Converse sneakers ($55; macys.com).
Mix basics with fancy accessories.
It's totally fine to wear heels to a game, like Kendall's python boots. Just make sure they're balanced with casual gear.
You can never go wrong with denim-on-denim.
Doubling up on denim works for just about any occasion. (We've seen it on the red carpet before.) Tiffany Haddish showed us how it's done court-side with beige boots.
Use jewelry to bring casual looks to life.
Sometimes, one necklace just isn't enough. Pile them on just like Ashley Graham did over her sweatshirt.
Stay true to your personality.
Don't try to fit in by wearing something that makes you feel uncomfortable. Behati Prinsloo stays true to her quirky, cool style by rocking sneakers and dress pants.
Elevate sweatpants with strappy heels.
If your entire outfit is casual, pick a shoe that will turn that baggy top and pants into a fashion-forward look.
Dress for the weather.
If it's cold outside, leave your cut-off shorts at home. Here, a classic leather jacket and turtleneck get a fashion-forward update with leopard print pants.