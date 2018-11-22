How to Get Away With Wearing Leggings for Every Occasion
Wouldn't it be nice if we could live in leggings? Like, seriously. Imagine rolling up to work in your favorite pair without anyone saying a word or wearing a stretchy pair to a fancy dinner party without any of the other guests noticing. Well, we're here to let you know that you can totally do all of the above without feeling out of place.
Leggings were once considered a taboo trend, but they've evolved into acceptable pants territory. And we are here for it. In fact, some of the biggest style stars have even stepped out on the red carpet in the stretchy pants. Victoria Beckham proved how easily a tailored blazer can elevate the lounge pants. And model Ashley Graham has proven over and over again that the casual piece can even complete a sexy outfit.
If you're ready to find out how to wear leggings without looking like you've just rolled out of bed, you've come to the right place. We've gathered five celebrity-approved looks that will keep you inspired below.
VIDEO: The Best Leggings for Running