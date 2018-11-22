How to Get Away With Wearing Leggings for Every Occasion

Image zoom Neil Mockford/Getty Images

Wouldn't it be nice if we could live in leggings? Like, seriously. Imagine rolling up to work in your favorite pair without anyone saying a word or wearing a stretchy pair to a fancy dinner party without any of the other guests noticing. Well, we're here to let you know that you can totally do all of the above without feeling out of place.

Leggings were once considered a taboo trend, but they've evolved into acceptable pants territory. And we are here for it. In fact, some of the biggest style stars have even stepped out on the red carpet in the stretchy pants. Victoria Beckham proved how easily a tailored blazer can elevate the lounge pants. And model Ashley Graham has proven over and over again that the casual piece can even complete a sexy outfit.

If you're ready to find out how to wear leggings without looking like you've just rolled out of bed, you've come to the right place. We've gathered five celebrity-approved looks that will keep you inspired below.

Pair with denim.

Image zoom A cool denim jacket just like Lucy Hale's Levi's design ($54; nordstrom.com) will turn your walk home from the gym into a photo-worthy moment. BG005/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Choose leather.

Image zoom Faux leather leggings are just as comfortable — especially this Spanx design ($78; nordstrom.com), which has more than a thousand 5-star reviews — and they look oh-so fancy with a pair of high heels. Foc Kan/Getty Images

Add a blazer.

Image zoom Folllow Victoria Beckham's lead and jazz up leggings ($1,100; neimanmarcus.com) with a long-line blazer. Neil Mockford/Getty Images

Tuck your shirt.

Image zoom Something as simple as tucking your shirt in can upgrade a casual outfit. And don't ever underestimate the power of a great bag ($1,620; orchardmile.com) and cool sunglasses ($440; nordstrom.com). Jun Sato/Getty Images

Infuse color.