What to Wear Under Sheer Clothing, According to a Celebrity Stylist

Under Sheer Tops

Typically, fitted tanks or lingerie (like a lacy bra or a sports bra) are the best choices for a see-through shirt.

"The base garment [under sheer tops] really varies depending on the vibe we are going for and whether the top has much detail," Brown tells InStyle. If the top is detailed, Brown suggests sticking to basic undergarments — nude bras or tank tops — so the embellishment (think fringe, bows, or sequins) can have its moment. "If [the top is] simply sheer with no detailing, I like to create excitement and detail with using a bright colored undergarment."