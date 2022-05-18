Use these 12 outfits as inspiration the next time you're struggling to find the perfect look.

What to Wear to a Basketball Game, According to Celebrities

Forget Fashion Week or the red carpet — it's courtside at a basketball game where we tend to spot the most exciting celebrity outfits. Actresses, musical artists, and models seem to show up and show out while getting a front-row seat to all the action, proving that printed unitards, knee-high boots, micro mini skirts, and statement coats are all a go for these sporting events.

Still, deciding what to wear to a basketball game — be it a local gathering or the NBA playoffs — can be tricky, even with all that inspiration. That's why, when picking out your own look, you should start by deciding how elaborate you want to get. You could opt to go full athleisure in an oversized hoodie and Nike Dunk Lows, or show some skin in a tailored suit, just like Megan Fox.