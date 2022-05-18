What to Wear to a Basketball Game, According to Celebrities
Forget Fashion Week or the red carpet — it's courtside at a basketball game where we tend to spot the most exciting celebrity outfits. Actresses, musical artists, and models seem to show up and show out while getting a front-row seat to all the action, proving that printed unitards, knee-high boots, micro mini skirts, and statement coats are all a go for these sporting events.
Still, deciding what to wear to a basketball game — be it a local gathering or the NBA playoffs — can be tricky, even with all that inspiration. That's why, when picking out your own look, you should start by deciding how elaborate you want to get. You could opt to go full athleisure in an oversized hoodie and Nike Dunk Lows, or show some skin in a tailored suit, just like Megan Fox.
No matter what vibe you're going for when choosing your basketball game outfit, the stars are serving up a ton of inspiration. Ahead, we're rounding up the best fashion tips to steal from your favorite famous NBA fans.
Double Up On Denim
We said it before and we'll say it again: denim-on-denim is here to stay, and Jennifer Lopez can confirm. Embrace the Canadian tuxedo by styling your best jean jacket with cutoffs or Tk, then make the look complete with your favorite shoes.
Slip Into Skinny Jeans
There's no need to sweat TikTok's skinny jean debate. Leslie Mann is the perfect example of why we can't part with our beloved slim-fit: versatility. Follow her lead and style your skinnies with a navy cardigan and white trainers, creating a cute yet relaxed fit perfect for cheering on your hometown team.
Throw It Back
Copy Halsey's nod to the '90s by breaking out your own trusty pair of dungarees. Complete the look with a T-shirt and bandana in your team's color and boom — you're good to go.
Focus On the Footwear
If your basketball game outfit goals are comfy and casual, there's no shame in rocking sweats or flared leggings. Instead, focus on your shoes, like Justin and Hailey Bieber, who prove that a few bright details and statement kicks are all it takes to turn your look fashion-forward.
Say Yes to One-and-Done
Atheliesure and sports apparel aren't for anyone. That's why we're taking a note from Chloe Bailey, who arrived courtside in a form-fitting, printed catsuit by Osman Studio and a pair of heels. It reminded us that this one-and-done outfit — including jumpsuits or boilersuits — is something easy yet playful that you can put together in a flash.
Show Some Skin
A blazer and bralette is a cool combination beloved by celebrities and influencers alike. While it works with most bottoms (everything from jeans to bike shorts!), Megan Fox made used this sexy, skin-baring trick to balance out her sharp-looking orange suit.
Rely On Those Staples
Kendall Jenner is a constant source of fashion inspiration (she even convinced us to have our own vest phase), so why wouldn't we turn to her when deciding what to wear to a basketball game? For this look, the model stuck with classics that many of us already own, pairing a tried-and true-white tank with a bold mini skirt and knee-high black boots. No fuss yet still fun!
Keep Things Coordinated
Game night is the perfect excuse to twin with your pals or significant other. Don't overthink it and instead, keep both parties satisfied with sports jerseys, athleisure tracksuits, or black and white ensembles.
Consider Your Coat
Basketball season begins during fall and ends in spring — meaning your coat may very well be part of your game day look. For a more uniform vibe, coordinate your top layer with the rest of your outfit, or use it as a way to add a colorful pop. Adele definitely got the cool coat memo here, keeping things monochromatic by wearing a brown Louis Vuitton monogram coat over her walnut leather suit.
Be Bright and Bold
The focus may be on the players, but it's totally fine to steal some of that spotlight from your own seat, too. In that case, incorporate sparkle or embellishments into your outfit, much like how Saweetie dazzled in floral bomber jacket. Worried it's too much? Light wash jeans and a sports cap will prevent things from feeling over-the-top.
Make It Minimalistic
One outfit idea that strikes the perfect balance between fancy and laid-back is a solid tank dress paired with a bomber jacket. Jordyn Woods spiced up her own variation with bow-embellished heels, but sneakers or slides complement this combo, too.
Get a Set
A bunch of our fashion dilemmas have been solved by co-ords, so it's no surprise they're also a great solution for what to wear to a basketball game. This pre-made ensemble makes things especially easy if you're coming from work or heading out after the event, so slip it on with heels, like Gabrielle Union, ballet flats, or sneakers, before swinging on a denim jacket.