A Chic Winter-Proof Outfit for Your Next Big Meeting

Shop the look: 1. Uniqlo coat, $60 (originally $90); uniqlo.com 2. Ann Taylor boots, $248; anntaylor.com 3. Rag + Bone scarf, $100 (originally $195); rag-bone.com 4. A.P.C. skirt, $148 (originally $295); usonline.apc.fr 5. DVF earrings, $48; dvf.com 6. Tory Sport sweater, $295; torysport.com 7. Bill Blass bag, $318; shopspring.com

Ah, Big Work Meeting, we meet again—except this time, the temperature is grazing sub zero and windchill is once again a thing. Welcome to winter. Welcome to not knowing how to dress for both work and an oncoming snowmageddon. Despite having that Big Work Meeting on your calendar, you may be thinking, I can just show up in some thermal leggings and a huge sweatshirt, dragging around a portable heater on wheels, right? WRONG. The phrase dress for success is real. And as one of your first 2017 challenges, you must conquer this one.

Follow this formula: sweater + clean workwear basics. Yes, resist the leggings. A streamlined coat and some polished winter accessories, like tall leather boots, will keep you warm and office-friendly, while a top-handle bag and gold earrings give the illusion that you care about your appearance, despite wanting to, you know, show up with thermal leggings, a frumpy sweatshirt, and a portable heater.