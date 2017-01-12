What to Wear for a Low-Key Winter Date Night

Courtesy
Kim Duong (Text) and Kristina Rutkowski (Market)
Jan 12, 2017 @ 7:30 am

Shop the look: 1. L'Agence jeans, $230; net-a-porter.com 2. Yves Salomon beanie, $95; matchesfashion.com for similar style 3. Gap gloves, $18 (originally $25); gap.com for similar style 4. Maje coat, $662 (originally $945); maje.com 5. Sorel boots, $145; sorel.com 6. Cambridge Satchel bag, $185; cambridgesatchel.com 7. Burberry sweater, $650; burberry.com

It’s date night. Score. If you’re not feeling heels and the whole va va voom of sultry date night dressing, we’re here to tell you that you don’t need any of that. A night out with your S.O. can be just as enchanting without all that major gussying up. So go ahead and ditch the tight skirt in favor of your go-to jeans if being comfortable is your M.O. An oversized coat with a fur-trimmed hood adds sartorial flair, while a cozy sweater and and some winter accessories invite snuggly vibes. Because isn’t cuffing season upon us?

