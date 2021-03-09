10 Graduation Outfit Ideas That Are Actually Cute

Whether your celebration is virtual or in-person, these looks will make the day even more memorable.

For years, you've studied hard, ran on caffeine, juggled responsibility after responsibility, and now, it's all about the pay off. With spring on the horizon, graduation day is drawing near, and you more than deserve to celebrate everything you've accomplished. This might entail a socially distant soiree or a four-course brunch with the fam, but why wait until after the ceremony to start commemorating your success? Start now by treating yourself to a graduation outfit that makes you feel amazing.

There are a few things to keep in mind when you're deciding what to wear to graduation. The first and most obvious is the weather. Do you live in a generally warmer climate? Or does it rain nine months out of the year? Next up is the venue. Is your school opting for a virtual ceremony, or will you be seated in an air conditioned auditorium? Also note, if you fully intend to rock traditional graduation garb (aka a cap and gown), you'll want to skip anything that'll look too bulky underneath.

Lastly, and most importantly, when choosing your graduation day ensemble, make sure it's as comfortable as it is fabulous, and something that speaks to your style. This is your day, grad, and the best graduation outfit is the one that makes you feel your best, above all else.

But, just in case you do need some inspiration, we've rounded up some A+ graduation outfit ideas from Instagram.

A Basic Dress

Basic, form-fitting dresses are the valedictorians of graduation outfits — the best of the best. They're lightweight and conform to your body, so you don't have to worry about bulky material bunching and creating lumps under your gown. They're also super easy to dress up or down, and act as a foundational piece. You can pair them with heels, sneakers, or flats, and stow a cardigan or blazer in your car for post-ceremony festivities.

A Jumpsuit or Romper

Like dresses, jumpsuits are a one-and-done ensemble — just add accessories! Grab a pair of strappy heels or pumps for a more formal look, or sneakers to keep things casual. If you're wearing a traditional gown, opt for a one-piece that's either short-sleeved or sleeveless to avoid overheating, and don't drink too much before the ceremony to save yourself the hassle of having to get entirely undressed in the washroom.

A Two-Piece Suit

If you have an affinity towards structured styles, you can't go wrong with a matching two-piece suit, especially when you consider that co-ords were formalwear before they were loungewear. It's a sharp look that radiates a professional air, making it the perfect outfit to enter the workforce in.

A Maxi Skirt

Maxi skirts are easy and literally breezy. Trust us when we say you'll appreciate the air circulation should you be wearing a heavy robe overtop. Plus, maxi skirts are easy to dress up or down and are perfect for spring. Wear it with a crop top or bodysuit, add a pair of chunky platform sandals or clean white sneakers, and accessorize with stackable bangles or layered necklaces.

Anything Leather

There's something about leather that adds a boss-like quality to your outfit, and considering you're about to kick of your career journey, you might as well look the part. Leather pieces run the gamut, so you can add a pop to your look with a skirt or blazer and style them with a crisp white shirt.

An Easy T-Shirt Dress

Graduations are bound to look a little different this year. If your school is hosting a virtual ceremony, or you're choosing to tune in from home, there's absolutely no shame in wearing something that's cute and super comfortable, like a T-shirt dress. Finish off the laid back look with a pair of sneakers or flats.

A Corset Top

Thanks in large to Bridgerton's influence, corsets are having a moment. They're no longer solely body shapers, but a full-blown fashion statement. They're sexy, but also sophisticated under a blazer or over a button-down.

Trousers

Even if you're spending graduation day around the homestead, tuning into your ceremony (camera off), and ordering delicious takeout, do yourself a favor and trade in your sweatpants for a pair of trousers. That way, when someone breaks out the camera, you'll look semi-formal and put together in pictures, but feel just as comfortable as you would in loungewear. Add a fresh T-shirt and some chunky jewelry to dress up the look, then ditch the accessories and pull on a crewneck for cozy vibes post-photo op.

Something Fancy

Just because the pandemic has altered your plans doesn't mean you should alter your graduation outfit. It also doesn't matter whether you'll be celebrating at home or in an auditorium; buy the fancy dress or skirt, slip on a pair of heels, do your hair and makeup, and bask in the moment.

Loungewear Or a Cozy Robe