We'll be referring to these 13 outfit ideas for the next few months.

It’s not often that we get perfect weather, but 60-degree days come pretty close. You won’t spend the entire day sweating, yet you won’t find yourself shivering each time you step outside without a coat. Still, that doesn’t mean this in-between temperature isn't difficult to dress for. It can be tough to decide weather you should reach for that blanket dress or replace it with a pair of khakis and a sweater.

The real answer is that either will work, but there needs to be some balance. In fact, the transitional season is the perfect time to play around with layers and mix in seasonless staples, especially after months of aiming to put as little effort as possible into your looks.

Ahead, we've rounded up our favorite 60-degree outfit ideas so you can tackle this tricky temperature with ease.

An Oversized Blazer and a Mini Skirt

An oversized blazer makes almost any outfit better, and due to the contrast, there’s something especially eye-catching about styling one with a mini skirt. If you're someone who can't stand those occasional gusts of wind, add tall boots or tights to make this pairing better suited for cooler temps.

A Breezy Dress and Tall Boots

Whether you go for cowboy boots or a sleek over-the-knee alternative, tall boots can instantly transform summer dresses into fall-ready outfits. Opt for a print or invest in a trusty black or brown pair, which will come in handy year-round.

A Lightweight Turtleneck and Trousers

Combine a thin or sheer turtleneck and loose trousers for a fool-proof day-to-night combination. (Even Katie Holmes has worn something similar.) Should you be looking for something more office-ready, layer a tee or short-sleeved button-down over your top for a throwback twist, as well as some added style points.

Double Denim

This statement-making combo is still fashionable and worth embracing for fall. Our tip? Give it a personal touch with accessories of your choice, like layered necklaces, a scrunchie, or shades that will keep you looking sharp.

A Cozy Sweatsuit

Sweatsuits might be an at-home staple during quarantine, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t wear them outdoors, too. A brightly colored or tie-dyed version will make this laid-back set feel intentional, and your go-to pair of sneakers will easily complete the look.

A Sweater Dress

Sweater dresses will keep you warm during transitional periods without feeling too heavy, and can be dressed up or down based on how you style them. Reach for booties or sneakers to wear during the daytime, or go with strappy sandals for your next formal affair.

A Long-Sleeved Crop Top and Jeans

Crop tops aren’t strictly for warm weather. In fact, long-sleeved versions styled with high-waisted jeans can keep the summer vibes going well into the chillier months. For extra warmth, bring along a cardigan or structured jacket to layer over your look.

A Loose Suit

Over the years, suits have gone from work to play, and adding a slightly baggy, colorful version to your closet will ensure you're right on trend outside the office, too. If you’re unsure about embracing neon or bright shades, try something muted like maroon or royal blue.

Leather Separates

Nothing says fall quite like your handy leather jacket. But, let’s not forget about leather trousers or a ‘90s-esque leather blazer, which can amp up your basics and make even the most basic all-black ensemble a little more interesting.

A Trench Over Anything

Allow us to make a case for adding a trench to your closet. On top of being timeless and light enough for not-to-hot, not-too-cold days, it’s also versatile, pairing well with both casual and formal pieces. Just throw it on and go, no thinking required.

A Pair of Overalls

Adult overalls exist, and they continue to be an easy, on-trend solution on days when you’re looking for an outfit that’s both relaxed and effortless. Head to your local vintage shop and source a pair for a retro twist.

A Midi Skirt and a Sweater

A midi skirt is a year-round essential, so it's not surprising that it’s part of our fall rotation. Styling one with combat boots and an oversized sweater is an easy way to look pulled together, even on your busiest morning.

A Bright Jumpsuit