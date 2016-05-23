Every Single Item You Need to Pack in Your Beach Tote

Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time for you to escape reality for a few days and kick back and relax with your friends and family for a three-day weekend. Many of you are probably headed to the beach for some sea, sand, and sun, which naturally means you will need a chic yet sturdy tote to carry all of your essentials.

Aside from a selection of wispy cover-ups, denim shorts, and sporty slides, you’ll want to make sure your beach tote is fully stocked. Oversize sunglasses, a fun bikini, and bottle of sunscreen are not the only things you will need. So, in an effort to help you pack perfectly and not miss a thing on your list, we've rounded up every single item you need to put in your tote, such as a protective phone case to ensure you don’t ruin your phone, a floppy hat to guard your face from the harsh UV rays, and a beach wave spray to give you the appearance of mermaid-like hair, because who wouldn’t want that? Ahead, the 14 pieces you need in your tote for Memorial Day weekend and every other beach weekend this summer.