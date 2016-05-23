Every Single Item You Need to Pack in Your Beach Tote

Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time for you to escape reality for a few days and kick back and relax with your friends and family for a three-day weekend. Many of you are probably headed to the beach for some sea, sand, and sun, which naturally means you will need a chic yet sturdy tote to carry all of your essentials.

Aside from a selection of wispy cover-ups, denim shorts, and sporty slides, you’ll want to make sure your beach tote is fully stocked. Oversize sunglasses, a fun bikini, and bottle of sunscreen are not the only things you will need. So, in an effort to help you pack perfectly and not miss a thing on your list, we've rounded up every single item you need to put in your tote, such as a protective phone case to ensure you don’t ruin your phone, a floppy hat to guard your face from the harsh UV rays, and a beach wave spray to give you the appearance of mermaid-like hair, because who wouldn’t want that? Ahead, the 14 pieces you need in your tote for Memorial Day weekend and every other beach weekend this summer. 

1 of 14 Courtesy

Mar y Sol Tote

It all begins with a sturdy tote, so make sure you choose one that is durable enough to hold all of your essentials. The fact that it is super cute? Bonus. 

$135; nordstrom.com

2 of 14 Courtesy

Supergoop! Shine-On Lip Screen

There is nothing quiet as painful as sunburned lips. This shine-on lip screen protects your lips with a touch of SPF 50 while also hydrating and highlighting. 

$22; nordstrom.com

3 of 14 Courtesy

DODO BAR OR Cover-Up 

Pack a cover-up that can double as a dress. This long embellished piece is perfect to layer over a swimsuit, but it also works for a night out at a local beachside bar when paired with a strappy sandal and colorful clutch.

$450; net-a-porter.com

4 of 14 Courtesy

HUDSON'S BAY COMPANY Beach Towel

Whether you’re lying out to sunbathe with friends or drying off after a quick swim, a towel is a more than neccessary. The colorful stripes on this one make it festive and preppy. 

$30; lordandtaylor.com

5 of 14 Courtesy

Fekkai Beach Waves Spray

When on the beach, your hair can often become a windblown mess. For a perfectly imperfect look, spray this formula all over and embrace those beachy waves. 

$19; drugstore.com

6 of 14 Courtesy

Otterbox phone case 

One of the worst things that can happen during a weekend on the beach is ruining your phone. Throw a case in your tote that is super durable and keeps out dirt and sand. 

$60; otterbox.com

7 of 14 Courtesy

M Missoni Pouch

Store your phone, wallet, and special jewelry inside a fun pouch to keep them safe. 

$150; zappos.com

8 of 14 Courtesy

Colorescience Mineral Sunscreen Brush

A mineral powder that also contains SPF will help you cover up any redness or unwanted blemishes, but still protect your skin from the sun. 

$57; colorscience.com

9 of 14 Courtesy

SOLID AND STRIPED Bikini

What would a beach trip be without a bikini? We love the neon in this striped style.

$175; net-a-porter.com

10 of 14 Courtesy

Ray-Ban Sunglasses 

Protect your eyes in style with a great pair of sunnies. Not only does this pair give you the protection you need, but it is a classic style we love. 

$150; ray-ban.com

11 of 14 Courtesy

Moroccanoil After Sun Milk 

After a weekend in the sun, keep your tan going with this after sun milk. It nourishes your skin, while a cooling aloe and argan oil work to rehydrate. 

$28; nordstrom.com

12 of 14 Courtesy

Shiseido Sun Protection Lotion

This isn’t any ordinary sunscreen. With WetForce technology, this formula actually works better when exposed to water or sweat. 

$40; sephora.com

13 of 14 Courtesy

Forever 21 Hat

A wide-brim sun hat is the perfect accessory to keep your face protected. The floppy shape makes it super easy to pack. 

$15; forever21.com

14 of 14 Courtesy

Everlane Slides

From a day on the beach to a night of dancing, these all black slides are perfect for any occasion. 

$98; everlane.com

