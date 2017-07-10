Here's Exactly What to Buy Before Target's Fashion Lines Disappear

We are definitely living in sad times. Last week, we nearly broke down after learning that Target will phase out some of its most popular fashion brands. The Wall Street Journal confirmed that Mossimo, Merona, Cherokee, and Crico are a few of the lines getting the boot.

Target has already started replacing the Cherokee and Circo brands with new Cat & Jack and Art Class labels. But it's not all bad news. Merona and Mossimo designs are still up for grabs on the retailer's website. Instead of pouting, we're grabbing all that we can before the selections are gone forever.

Over the years, we've pretty much become obsessed with Mossimo swimsuits. They're stylish and affordable. And don't even get us started on the timeless tops and bottoms from Merona. They are hands down wardrobe essentials that we'll definitely miss.

If you're thinking about stocking up on some of the beloved items, make sure you check out our list of must-haves below.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Denim Favorite Shirt

Grab a couple of denim shirts, which will never go out of style.

Merona $25 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

Mid Rise Midi Shorts

Slip on comfortable shorts—like Mossimo's beloved mid-length designs, which won't ride up while you walk.

Mossimo for Target $20 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Side Striped Midi Skirt

Go from the office to a casual weekend jaunt in this sporty pencil skirt.

Mossimo for Target $25 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

Smock Off the Shoulder Dress

Score a summer dress that will work for every event you have on your calendar.

Mossimo for Target $30 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

Button Front Off the Shoulder Top

Show off your shoulders in a blouse that's decked out with a gingham print.

Merona $25 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

Racerback Baby Doll Dress

Throw a breezy dress over your swimsuit before you hit the beach.
Merona $23 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

High Low Trapeze Dress Black

Stock up on classic LBDs. This one is definitely twirl-worthy with a longer hem in the back.

Mossimo for Target $28 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

Mesh Inset One Piece

Hit the pool looking amazing in a figure-flattering swimsuit that's also affordable.

Mossimo for Target $40 SHOP NOW

