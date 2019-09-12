The One Jumpsuit Everyone Was Wearing at Fashion Week

Image zoom Lydia Hudgens

Twice a year fashion editors, buyers, and influencers gather in New York City for Fashion Week to see what designers will send down the runways for us all to wear the following season. But what's equally important for your outfit planning porposes is what's going on in the streets outside of those shows. Not all runway trends are meant to be real-life wearable, but street style is a true font of dressing inspiration — and for the current season, no less.

So I've been keeping my eyes out. Once again, animal prints seemed to rule the photo-ready outfits, especially this leopard jumpsuit by Eloquii. It pretty much ended up being the star of InStyle's plus-size street-style gallery, and it's clear to see why so many women are in love with it.

First of all, it's a jumpsuit. There's no worrying about finding a matching top or bottoms. Just throw it on and you're halfway out the door. Second: the wild print. Yes, leopard never really went out of style, but it's everywhere right now along with zebra, cow, and python prints. This jumpsuit scores bonus points for the refreshing rust color that makes the animal pattern feel new again. And I can't forget the best part: the accessiblesize range. It's made specifically for plus-size women who are size 14 through 28.

See how some of our favorite street style stars dressed it up (and down) with boots, sneakers, and heels below.

Image zoom Lydia Hudgens

Image zoom Lydia Hudgens

Image zoom Lydia Hudgens

Image zoom MISSALEXLAROSA/INSTAGRAM

