What Is a Capsule Wardrobe? 11 Essentials to Complete Your Entire Closet

If you've ever used Pinterest, chances are you've probably come across posts about building a capsule wardrobe. The collages of remixed outfits look cool, but what is a capsule wardrobe, anyway?

Well, don't let the elaborate pins, which are sometimes filled with over 30 pieces of clothing, fool you. Capsule wardrobes are actually pretty simple. A British boutique owner named Susie Faux is credited to coming up with the term. Back in the '80s. She used the concept to help women refine their wardrobe to include only high-quality essentials that you can wear over and over again. That way you're not filling up your space with items that you'll be totally over by next season. And you'll free your closet of all of the unnecessary clutter, which often makes choosing an outfit in the morning complicated.

Capsule wardrobes are also all about making sure that you always step out looking your best. When you commit to a capsule wardrobe, you'll never have to worry about that dreaded feeling of seeing yourself in old pictures and thinking, "What the heck was I wearing?"

In addition to sparing yourself the embarrassment, you'll also save a ton of money in the long-run. Sure the initial cost might be more compared to the savings on fast-fashion designs. But the superior items will last much longer. So stick to the essentials, and make sure they are high-quality.

We've created a mini capsule collection below to jumpstart your search for the perfect pieces.