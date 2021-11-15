Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

14 Shackets That Are So Cute and Cozy, You'll Wonder How You Ever Lived Without Them

Have you ever noticed that outerwear is up to interpretation in autumn? On a brisk afternoon, you could trade a traditional jacket for your favorite blazer, while oversized puffer vests count as coats for borderline frigid mornings. Blanket scarves have seemingly replaced the super-cool knit ponchos of the early aughts, and fashion lovers have even added a few brilliant hybrids into their wardrobes, such as the shacket.

Shacket Credit: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Ok, wait — what is a shacket?

Shacket Credit: Melodie Jeng/Getty Images

Unlike today's other tops trends, like the dark academia and cottagecore aesthetics, which are somewhat niche and might not ever make it to your social media feed, shackets — AKA shirt-jackets — are everywhere. In recent months, celebrities like Katie Holmes, Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and more have been spotted stepping out in various styles of the garment, and influencers have also moved on from traditional flannels, inadvertently dubbing shackets the new fall and winter wardrobe staple.

Shacket Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

However, similar to how skorts and "flared leggings" (re: yoga pants) aren't "new" and just recycled, Joanna Angeles says shackets have also been around for quite some time.

"Originally, shackets were worn in the 19th and 20th century as workwear, but they rose in popularity with men in the 70's as a casual alternative to business attire," the Tobi head stylist tells InStyle. "Inspired by lumberjack style flannels, plaid was often a popular pattern for shackets and from there they became the easy-to-wear alternative to denim jackets, puffers, and formal winter coats."

Shacket Credit: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Similar to flannel button-downs, but made with a thicker material to provide extra warmth, Angeles says the shacket has become a transitional wardrobe piece due to its being stylish and easy to throw on. It's also the perfect layering piece, she adds, as a shacket can be worn casually over your favorite loungewear set with a pair of sneakers, or can be dressed up with a T-shirt dress with knee-high boots. Plus, if you want to wear a shacket in colder weather, Angeles says it's doable. "Opt for layering one over a turtleneck with loose casual trousers and ankle boots."

Shacket Credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

If you've been considering adding a shacket to your wardrobe, we've rounded up some of our favorite styles below.

Free People Moonchild Shirt Jacket

Shacket Credit: Courtesy

Hutch Sherpa-Trimmed Plaid Jacket

Shacket Credit: Courtesy

Tobi Cordae Plaid Flannel Pocket Shacket in Green

Shacket Credit: Courtesy

Petal & Pup Adkin Jacket

Shacket Credit: Courtesy

Missguided Plus Size Sage Plain Boxy Shacket

Shacket Credit: Courtesy

Nasty Gal Mono Check Check Flannel Oversized Shacket

Shacket Credit: Courtesy

VICI Maxine Pocketed Button Down Plaid Jacket

Shacket Credit: Courtesy

Oak + Fort Vegan Leather Shacket

Shacket Credit: Courtesy

Good American Contour Faux Shearling Jacket

Shacket Credit: Courtesy

Rebecca Minkoff Raegan Jacket

Shacket Credit: Courtesy

BP. Corduroy Shirt Jacket

Shacket Credit: Courtesy

Aritzia Tna Prospect Shirt Jacket

Shacket Credit: Courtesy

Rue21 White Sherpa Trucker Shacket

Shacket Credit: Courtesy

Gap Oversized Sherpa Shirt Jacket