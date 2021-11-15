14 Shackets That Are So Cute and Cozy, You'll Wonder How You Ever Lived Without Them

This warm layer has become an essential part of our winter wardrobe.
By Julia Guerra Nov 15, 2021 @ 11:00 am
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement

Have you ever noticed that outerwear is up to interpretation in autumn? On a brisk afternoon, you could trade a traditional jacket for your favorite blazer, while oversized puffer vests count as coats for borderline frigid mornings. Blanket scarves have seemingly replaced the super-cool knit ponchos of the early aughts, and fashion lovers have even added a few brilliant hybrids into their wardrobes, such as the shacket.

Credit: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Ok, wait — what is a shacket?

RELATED: 8 Types of Jackets and Coats That Will Make Your Life So Much Easier

Credit: Melodie Jeng/Getty Images

Unlike today's other tops trends, like the dark academia and cottagecore aesthetics, which are somewhat niche and might not ever make it to your social media feed, shackets — AKA shirt-jackets — are everywhere. In recent months, celebrities like Katie Holmes, Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and more have been spotted stepping out in various styles of the garment, and influencers have also moved on from traditional flannels, inadvertently dubbing shackets the new fall and winter wardrobe staple.

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

However, similar to how skorts and "flared leggings" (re: yoga pants) aren't "new" and just recycled, Joanna Angeles says shackets have also been around for quite some time.

"Originally, shackets were worn in the 19th and 20th century as workwear, but they rose in popularity with men in the 70's as a casual alternative to business attire," the Tobi head stylist tells InStyle. "Inspired by lumberjack style flannels, plaid was often a popular pattern for shackets and from there they became the easy-to-wear alternative to denim jackets, puffers, and formal winter coats."

RELATED: We've Fallen in Love With 'Grandma Coats,' Winter's Viral Fashion Trend

Credit: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Similar to flannel button-downs, but made with a thicker material to provide extra warmth, Angeles says the shacket has become a transitional wardrobe piece due to its being stylish and easy to throw on. It's also the perfect layering piece, she adds, as a shacket can be worn casually over your favorite loungewear set with a pair of sneakers, or can be dressed up with a T-shirt dress with knee-high boots. Plus, if you want to wear a shacket in colder weather, Angeles says it's doable. "Opt for layering one over a turtleneck with loose casual trousers and ankle boots."

Credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

If you've been considering adding a shacket to your wardrobe, we've rounded up some of our favorite styles below.

Free People Moonchild Shirt Jacket

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $128; nordstrom.com

Hutch Sherpa-Trimmed Plaid Jacket

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $160; anthropologie.com

Tobi Cordae Plaid Flannel Pocket Shacket in Green

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $65 (originally $130); tobi.com

Petal & Pup Adkin Jacket

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $79.95; petalandpup.com

Missguided Plus Size Sage Plain Boxy Shacket

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $84; missguidedus.com

Nasty Gal Mono Check Check Flannel Oversized Shacket

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $43.60 (originally $109); nastygal.com

VICI Maxine Pocketed Button Down Plaid Jacket

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $98; vicicollection.com

Oak + Fort Vegan Leather Shacket

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $98; oakandfort.com

Good American Contour Faux Shearling Jacket

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $169; nordstrom.com

Rebecca Minkoff Raegan Jacket

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $368; rebeccaminkoff.com

BP. Corduroy Shirt Jacket

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $49 (regular); nordstrom.com and $49 (plus-size); nordstrom.com

Aritzia Tna Prospect Shirt Jacket

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $168; aritzia.com

Rue21 White Sherpa Trucker Shacket

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $37; rue21.com

Gap Oversized Sherpa Shirt Jacket

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $148; gap.com

© Copyright InStyle. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com