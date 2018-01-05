8 Things InStyle Editors Actually Bought Without Hesitation in December

The month of November was filled with so many good sales (hey, post-holiday deals). So you know we did what we do best: shop. I know we're supposed to be thinking about saving for our New Years resolutions, but we couldn't resist grabbing a few things for our friends and ourselves.

Our editors copped some amazing deals across the board, from fashion finds to beauty essentials. One InStyle editor even scored the luxe turtleneck from one of Meghan Markle's favorite brands. While another find a practical tool that will save your black wool coat from inescapable lint. Don't be jealous. Here's your chance to get your hands on the must-have items, too.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own