12 Pieces Emilia Clarke's Stylist Deems a Must-Have

Naj Jamal

California-based stylist, Petra Flannery has dressed some of our favorite actresses: Emilia Clarke, Emma Stone, and Zoe Saldana just to name a few. Here, Flannery shows us her favorite pieces from online luxury fashion retailer net-a-porter.com.

Alexis Parente
Sep 22, 2017 @ 8:30 pm

When it comes to personal style, my approach is casual-chic. I love to take a clean look and bookend it with the perfect handbag and shoe just to add the right flair.

1 of 12 Courtesy

Anita Ko

$1,950 SHOP NOW
2 of 12 Courtesy

Saint Laurent

$695 SHOP NOW
3 of 12 Courtesy

J.W. Anderson

$1,930 SHOP NOW
4 of 12 Courtesy

The Row

$2,650 SHOP NOW
5 of 12 Courtesy

Ronald Van Der Kemp

$3,070 SHOP NOW
6 of 12 Courtesy

Co

$850 SHOP NOW
7 of 12 Courtesy

Fleur Du Mal

$95 SHOP NOW
8 of 12 Courtesy

Attico

$305 SHOP NOW
9 of 12 Courtesy

The Row Flats

$795 SHOP NOW
10 of 12 Courtesy

Adam Lippes

$1,590 SHOP NOW
11 of 12 Courtesy

Aurelie Bidermann

$640 SHOP NOW
12 of 12 Courtesy

Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini

$590 SHOP NOW

