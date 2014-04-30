Look We're Loving: Stars in Yellow Dresses

From buttercup and marigold to mustard and canary, a yellow dress—no matter its shade—on a red carpet is winning look.

Yellow is a notoriously tricky color to pull off, so we rounded up a handful of celebs who've mastered the look to prove that there are no rules to follow when wearing the color. Jennifer Lopez's Philip Armstrong dress showed us that yellow leather can look undoubtedly sexy, red-headed Emma Stone's pleated Atelier Versace gown taught us that yellow does work with every hair color, and Kate Middleton's ladylike Roksanda Ilincic dress serves as evidence that yellow is bright enough and that you can keep your accessories to a minimum with delicate jewelry and neutral add-ons.

A yellow dress on the silver screen is also a winning look. Need proof? Check out Elizabeth Banks' new movie Walk of Shame. She wears a yellow dress. The whole. Entire. Time.

Click through the gallery to see stars like Solange Knowles and Julianne Moore dressed in yellow dresses.

Jennifer Lopez

Lopez hit the streets of New York City in a low-cut yellow midi dress that hugged her famous curves in all the right places. The singer paired the frock with a full-length coat in the same hue, black lace Christian Louboutin kicks and an assortment of dazzling jewels.

Solange Knowles

At the Q&Q launch event, Solange Knowles stood out in sunny yellow Christopher Kane separates-a paneled sweatshirt and a flirty pleated skirt-adding some zest with a blinged-out lemon-wedge Kate Spade New York purse, Third Crown jewelry, and playful metallic Acne Studios pumps.
Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts lit up the Bulgari: 130 Years of Masterpieces Exhibition launch gala in a lovely yellow silk Preen gown, injecting some shine with a long diamond snake Bulgari necklace, a silver clutch, and neutral pumps.
Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys lit up the 27th Annual ARIA Awards 2013 in a sunny Stella McCartney gown, complete with a gold belt and a chunky gold chain necklace.
J. Mendel

Lupita Nyong’o arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills wearing a sleeveless bright yellow J. Mendel gown with a keyhole detail and mandarin-orange lips to match to accept the Hollywood Film Awards' New Hollywood honor.
Carey Mulligan

At the Inside Llewyn Davis premiere, Carey Mulligan lit up in a strapless sunny yellow silk and wool crepe Christian Dior dress, pairing it with dark Dior pumps.
Julianne Moore

At the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Julianne Moore was honored with a star and wore a lemon-yellow Dolce & Gabbana dress with an embellished neckline and cuffs for the occasion. She accessorized with white ankle-strap Givenchy heels.
Freida Pinto

Freida Pinto lit up in a sunny yellow wrap dress at the Global Citizen Festival, accenting the black band with black patent Mary Janes. The finishing touch? A Roger Vivier cuff.
Ashley Madekwe

At the InStyle Summer Soiree, Ashley Madekwe stole the spotlight in a jaw-dropping dandelion-yellow plunging Diane von Furstenberg jumpsuit with minimal ruffle detailing. A vintage Chanel No. 5 belt, Jimmy Choo clutch and black Saint Laurent heels.
New York

All eyes were on Collins while on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, thanks to her bright yellow body-hugging Versace dress that she styled with dark ankle-strap Casadei pumps.
Anna Faris

Anna Faris warmed up her dandelion yellow metallic-striped Versace sheath dress with gold strappy heels and a gold Jennifer Meyer lizard cuff.
Jennifer Lopez

The latest look Jennifer Lopez debuted on American Idol is another stunner (see her previous head-to-toe outfits), flaunting her figure in a buttery leather yellow Philip Armstrong halter dress and adding a wild touch with animal-print Jacob & Co. jewelry and Jimmy Choo pumps.
Kate Middleton

The Duchess stepped off the plane in Sydney looking immaculate in a sunny yellow Roksanda Ilincic dress, keeping accessories to a minimum with delicate jewelry and neutral add-ons.
Emma Stone

At the world premiere of The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Rise of Electro, Emma Stone shone bright in a sensational sunny yellow pleated Atelier Versace custom creation that she accented with a gold collar necklace, glamorous retro waves and a red lip.
Camilla Belle

Camilla Belle lit up the Christian Louboutin celebration of the "Passage" handbag collection in a goldenrod yellow Gucci shirtdress with a matching belt, nude Louboutin pumps, while aptly carrying an oversize leopard-print Louboutin bag.
Olga Kurylenko

Olga Kurylenko arrived at the Vampire Academy premiere in a head-to-toe Dior look, from a chartreuse silk-and-wool crepe dress to her dark pumps.
Naomie Harris

Naomie Harris lit up the red carpet at The London Critics’ Circle Film Awards in a lemon scallop beaded fringe Naeem Khan dress, pairing it with metallics by way of a silver python Zagliani clutch and Christian Louboutin sandals.
Anna Kendrick

At a Grammy event honoring the Beatles, Anna Kendrick assumed the role of guest presenter in a yellow Markus Lupfer mini dress with a black exposed zipper, picking up on the color accent with a black box clutch and black Christian Louboutin booties. As for jewelry, she chose Rona Pfeiffer arrow earrings and AS29 arrow ring.
Olivia Munn

At Variety's Breakthrough of the Year Awards, Olivia Munn accepted the Breakthrough Actress award in a sunny yellow Victoria Beckham dress with gray straps, pairing it with a tri-colored Jimmy Choo clutch and white pumps.
Jessica Chastain

At the National Board of Review Awards, Jessica Chastain stood out in a citron silk faille drape Oscar de la Renta dress with the label’s lapis silk pumps.
Jessica Stroup

Also at the 8th Annual charity: ball Gala was Jessica Stroup who chose a neon Halston Heritage draped gown, styling it with a single bangle and nude peep-toes.
Rita Ora

Rita Ora lit up the Brit Awards in a sunny Prada gown complete with green gems lining the sides. A custom Jennifer Fisher necklace, two skinny cuffs (one on each wrist), and cocktail rings rounded out her red carpet look.

