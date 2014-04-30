Look We're Loving: Stars in Yellow Dresses

From buttercup and marigold to mustard and canary, a yellow dress—no matter its shade—on a red carpet is winning look.

Yellow is a notoriously tricky color to pull off, so we rounded up a handful of celebs who've mastered the look to prove that there are no rules to follow when wearing the color. Jennifer Lopez's Philip Armstrong dress showed us that yellow leather can look undoubtedly sexy, red-headed Emma Stone's pleated Atelier Versace gown taught us that yellow does work with every hair color, and Kate Middleton's ladylike Roksanda Ilincic dress serves as evidence that yellow is bright enough and that you can keep your accessories to a minimum with delicate jewelry and neutral add-ons.

A yellow dress on the silver screen is also a winning look. Need proof? Check out Elizabeth Banks' new movie Walk of Shame. She wears a yellow dress. The whole. Entire. Time.

Click through the gallery to see stars like Solange Knowles and Julianne Moore dressed in yellow dresses.