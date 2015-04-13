Shop Spring's Bold Take on Floral Prints (Which Is Anything but Garden-Variety)

"Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking." Does that line from The Devil Wears Prada ring a bell? We thought so. It is true: florals for spring are a perennial choice, but this season's offerings are far from the traditional buds. The prints have a tougher look—they aren't ultra-fem with an overload of sweetness. Instead, florals bloomed with a strong, wild feel—and a slightly abstract vibe.

The colors are moodier, like navy, burgundy, and orange, and the silhouettes (think crop tops and pencil skirts) are decidedly playful, thanks to sheer insets and oversize blooms. What's great about this trend is that, because of the deep colors and attention to detail, the pieces will seamlessly transition from day to night. The styles also pair well with staples you likely already own, like crisp white separates and denim. The trend has also made its way into the accessories arena. You'll find sneakers, backpacks, and strappy sandals all doused in the print in the gallery ahead.

So yes, while florals for spring may not be groundbreaking, this season's take feels incredibly fresh.

