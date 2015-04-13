Shop Spring's Bold Take on Floral Prints (Which Is Anything but Garden-Variety)

Courtesy
Alexandra DeRosa
Apr 13, 2015 @ 2:00 pm

"Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking." Does that line from The Devil Wears Prada ring a bell? We thought so. It is true: florals for spring are a perennial choice, but this season's offerings are far from the traditional buds. The prints have a tougher look—they aren't ultra-fem with an overload of sweetness. Instead, florals bloomed with a strong, wild feel—and a slightly abstract vibe.

The colors are moodier, like navy, burgundy, and orange, and the silhouettes (think crop tops and pencil skirts) are decidedly playful, thanks to sheer insets and oversize blooms. What's great about this trend is that, because of the deep colors and attention to detail, the pieces will seamlessly transition from day to night. The styles also pair well with staples you likely already own, like crisp white separates and denim. The trend has also made its way into the accessories arena. You'll find sneakers, backpacks, and strappy sandals all doused in the print in the gallery ahead.

So yes, while florals for spring may not be groundbreaking, this season's take feels incredibly fresh.

PHOTOS: Get the Look: Jungle Prints

1 of 9 indigitalimages.com

Welcome to the Jungle  

How To Wear It

Big, lush  blooms can swallow you whole. Seek out silhouettes that nip in at the waist to avoid muumuu vibes, or simply add a belt. Tropical-tinged heels add effervescence to an outfit that needs oomph. Don't be afraid to mix prints. Just stick to a similar scale, and include one unifying color for cohesion. Nothing set off summer whites like these vivid patterns.

Runway inspiration (from left): Fendi, Valentino, Erdem, Mary Katrantzou

Advertisement
2 of 9 Time Inc Digital Studios

Karen Walker  

$575; karenwalker.com

3 of 9 Time Inc Digital Studios

Cynthia Rowley

$195; cynthiarowley.com

Advertisement
4 of 9 Time Inc Digital Studios

Express

$88; express.com

Advertisement
5 of 9 Time Inc Digital Studios

Noon by Noor

$690; noonbynoor.com

Advertisement
6 of 9 Time Inc Digital Studios

Michael Kors

$895; michaelkors.com for stores

Advertisement
7 of 9 Time Inc Digital Studios

J.Crew

$70; jcrew.com

 

More spring fashion: Click here to shop key pieces in crafted spicy colors.

Advertisement
8 of 9 Time Inc Digital Studios

Vince Camuto

$228; vincecamuto.com

Advertisement
9 of 9 Time Inc Digital Studios

Elizabeth and James

$265; shopbop.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!