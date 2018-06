Get the Look: Jungle Prints

Big, lush blooms can swallow you whole. Seek out silhouettes that nip in at the waist to avoid muumuu vibes, or simply add a belt. Tropical-tinged heels add effervescence to an outfit that needs oomph. Last but not least, don't be afraid to mix prints. Just stick to a similar scale, and include one unifying color for cohesion. For a more subtle approach, nothing sets off summer whites like these vivid patterns.

Runway inspiration (L-R): Erdem, Fendi, Valentino, Mary Katrantzou