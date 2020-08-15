It’s been a busy week, to say the least. Of course, we saw the Joe-Kamala ticket get firmed up, battled with celebs for breaking travel restrictions, and heard a pregnancy announcement from our queen Chrissy Teigen, but there’s also a ton to talk about in fashion circles.
There’s no use denying it anymore, summer is coming to an end. But that also means fall fashion is beginning to emerge, and the season always brings with it our absolute favorite looks of the year. Another thing it means is end-of-season sales, which are absolutely popping off right now.
To make your weekend that much more thrilling, we’ve rounded up the very best shopping from the past seven days, including what’s on it’s way in, what’s having a moment, and what’s almost gone. Check everything out below.
Scandi brand Ganni, to our delight, is always up to something. This week, that something is an impeccable exclusive collection with MatchesFashion called “Summer of Love.” Featuring precious strawberry prints , denim separates , and a fabric run made for horse girls , the 13-piece collection is so cute we could cry.
While some brands bid farewell to summer with a final, late-season collection, others have moved on. Bevza, the brand Sophie Turner wore on her wedding weekend, just launched its fall collection , and the pieces are as good as you’d imagine (and so Sophie-worthy). Inventive knits and a sheer layering bodysuit are just two standouts of many.
Meanwhile, seasonless brand Thinx (because periods happen all year round, right?) has also blessed us with some new styles. Welcome grapefruit and guava , two fresh pink shades, to the menstrual brand’s colorways in select styles.
According to global fashion data company Lyst, one of the hottest women’s products of 2020 is Cult Gaia’s Serita Dress, which saw a 236 percent increase in page views after being worn by Hailey Bieber, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Candice Swanepoel, among others. Today, the brand, which had a 22 percent increase in search because of the dress, launched its much-anticipated fall collection featuring some of the chicest after-Labor Day white separates, gold jewelry, and ornamental bags .
Another inescapable trending fashion moment is the fact that celebrities simply cannot stop going to Nobu. It seems, despite a global pandemic that the US, and California in particular, is handling quite poorly, this Los Angeles sushi destination is worth the risk for A-listers from the KarJenners to Janet Jackson to Drake to Selena Gomez to everyone and their mother. For many reasons (could we even get a table if we tried?), we’re staying home and shopping the coffee table book instead. It does have forewords by Robert DeNiro and Martha Stewart, so we’ll be in celebrity company nonetheless.
The Outnet’s massive designer sale kicked off this week and, while the site is advertising markdowns starting at 80 percent off, we found items included in the sale discounted up to 90 percent . We’re shocked to find this Dion Lee dress so marked down , considering the designer is experiencing a huge moment among celebs right now, and we didn’t hesitate for a second to add this all-season Vanessa Bruno blazer to our cart. The Ganni sweater everyone was wearing last fall is also back, but for hundreds less this time.
If we’re fast-forwarding through summer too fast for you, you’ll be thrilled to hear luxury intimates label Araks (you might recognize its lace undies from the opening scene of Lost in Translation) is having a massive sale on swimwear.
And if you’re saving your investments for squarely seasonless purchases, there are a ton of bags on sale worth your attention right now. Lesser-known retailer Italist has some of the best deals we’ve seen on handbags lately, including picks from Danse Lente , A.P.C. , and Ulla Johnson . Pricing on Italist starts out lower than with other retailers thanks to its Italian pricing model, which means full-priced items on the site are already on average 40 percent cheaper. The fact that tons of bags are marked down even further makes for huge savings.