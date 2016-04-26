8 Alternatives to the Wedding Dress for the Bride-to-Be

Express/Getty Images
Caroline Vazzana
Apr 26, 2016

The year was 1971 and the moment was when rock superstar Mick Jagger married Nicaraguan beauty Bianca Perez-Mora Macias in St. Tropez. A constant source of fashion inspiration, Bianca was an It girl, before that was even a thing. On her wedding day to Jagger, she wore a white suit, complete with a wide brim hat and short veil. It was an iconic look that still hasn't gone out of style. Like Bianca, not all brides are alike, and thus, some might want to forego a dress all together. 

Depending on the weather or locale (hello, City Hall), a suit or a modern jumpsuit can be a great alternative to a dress, and it makes dancing ever so easy. Ahead, 8 chic options for the nontraditional bride-to-be.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Baja East

The banded waist of this halter neck jumpsuit will highlight your curves in all the right ways.

$1,295; fwrd.com

2 of 8 Courtesy

Theory 

Take a page out of Bianca's book.

Blazer, $445; net-a-porter.com. Pants, $295; net-a-porter.com

3 of 8 Courtesy

Misha Collection

Wear this wide-leg halter jumpsuit with a strappy sandal.

$350; mishacollection.us

4 of 8 Courtesy

MAIYET

For the bride who seeks a loose luxe look, try a stretch-crepe style.

$1,250; net-a-porter.com

5 of 8 Courtesy

ROKSANDA

This draped cutout jumpsuit resembles two pieces. 

$2,320; net-a-porter.com

6 of 8 Courtesy

Reiss

This off white skirt suit is ultra sophisticated. 

Blazer, $445; reiss.com. Skirt, $220; reiss.com

7 of 8 Courtesy

SOLACE LONDON

Elevate the look of this satin jumpsuit with gold accessories.

$445; revolve.com

8 of 8 Courtesy

ROSIE ASSOULIN

This wide-leg cutout style allows you to show some skin in a more elevated way.

$2,695; farfetch.com

