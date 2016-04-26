8 Alternatives to the Wedding Dress for the Bride-to-Be

The year was 1971 and the moment was when rock superstar Mick Jagger married Nicaraguan beauty Bianca Perez-Mora Macias in St. Tropez. A constant source of fashion inspiration, Bianca was an It girl, before that was even a thing. On her wedding day to Jagger, she wore a white suit, complete with a wide brim hat and short veil. It was an iconic look that still hasn't gone out of style. Like Bianca, not all brides are alike, and thus, some might want to forego a dress all together.

Depending on the weather or locale (hello, City Hall), a suit or a modern jumpsuit can be a great alternative to a dress, and it makes dancing ever so easy. Ahead, 8 chic options for the nontraditional bride-to-be.