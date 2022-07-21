8 Under-$100 Summer Wedding Guest Dresses to Shop in Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Whether you're attending a slew of postponed pandemic affairs or just one wedding this season, it's no secret that shopping for new wedding guest attire can get expensive. Not to mention, since different events have certain dress codes — ranging from black tie to casual — it's helpful to have a selection of dresses and accessories on hand that will fit every occasion. And if you're currently on the hunt for the perfect dress (or dresses) to wear to an upcoming wedding, there's no better place to start your search than the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, which is live now with thousands of fashion deals.

Through the end of the month, Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale has hundreds of deals on wedding guest dresses from brands like Chelsea 28, Maggy London, French Connection, and more. From classic pieces (everyone needs a go-to little black dress) to statement-making styles with unique details, Nordstrom's sale selection has you covered with so many great dress options — starting at just $30 — for the season ahead. Keep scrolling to browse some of our favorite under-$100 summer wedding guest dresses that'll work for any type of wedding you're set to attend.

8 Under-$100 Wedding Guest Dresses at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:

For a wedding that requests cocktail attire, consider this sleeveless midi dress from Halogen. The emerald green shade and high neckline make it look incredibly chic, while the lightweight knit fabric makes for a comfortable ensemble that you'll have no problem wearing while dancing the night away. And with fall just around the corner, this is also a great transitional piece to have in your wardrobe.

Shop now: $50 (Originally $75); nordstrom.com

No closet is complete without the perfect LBD — especially during wedding season — and this sleek number from French Connection has all the makings to be an instant staple. The v-neck mini dress has a fitted look and with ruffle detail along the shoulders for a fun, flirty touch. Nordstrom shoppers call the cut "really flattering."

Shop now: $90 (Originally $148); nordstrom.com

Casual outdoor weddings have become a popular choice for many couples due to the pandemic, and this breezy floral dress is the perfect attire for an outdoor event. The easy-to-wear maxi has an open back and slightly puffed sleeves that add an elegant detail, plus, the pretty lavender floral pattern makes this the perfect summer dress you'll want to reach for long after the wedding is over.

Shop now: $98 (Originally $60); nordstrom.com

Black-tie weddings can be tricky to shop for, but this luxe satin slip dress will make your search stress-free. Perfect for an elegant soiree, the strappy gown has a halter neck and a body-hugging fit. We suggest styling the midnight blue option with a simple pair of silver heels and a statement clutch — but if that's not your style, there are four elegant colors to choose from, all of which are on sale.

Shop now: $86 (Originally $228); nordstrom.com