Brides, Here Are the Best Wedding Dresses on Sale Right Now

Kristian Gjorgjiev/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
Dec 21, 2017 @ 3:30 pm

You already have to pay for a venue, catering, and a photographer. So you might as well save on your wedding dress. Yes, it's arguably the most important part of your ceremony, but that doesn't mean you can't save and still look like a dream come true while walking down the aisle.

Some of our favorite wedding dress designers are offering discounts on their fancy gowns (Hello, Vera Wang). So you'll still bring in a lot of compliments and keep your future hubby happy when he sees the receipt.

VIDEO: 11 Times Celebs Basically Wore Wedding Dresses on the Red Carpet

 

Ahead, you'll discover the best wedding dresses on sale right now. And best believe we've covered every type of bride, from the classic girl to the risk taker.

1 of 15 Courtesy

Lauren Ralph Lauren Jersey One-Shoulder Gown

Switch things up with a one-shoulder design that has a touch of sparkle thanks to a shiny brooch.

$128 (Originally $160) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 15 Courtesy

MAGGIE SOTTERO Godfrey Gown

Choose lace fabrics with sheer panels for a completely romantic vibe.

$490 (Originally $1,650) SHOP NOW
3 of 15 Courtesy

David's Bridal Collection Satin Strapless A-line Plus Size Wedding Dress

Make him smile when you walk down the aisle in this figure-flattering dress.

$300 (Originally $649) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 15 Courtesy

Watters Whim Gown

Go modern with a sleek dress that's accented with dreamy feathers.

$700 (Originally $2,200) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 15 Courtesy

Topshop Bride V-Neck Satin Sheath Gown

Take the minimalist approach with a satin beauty that has tie-up straps.

$260 (Originally $650) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 15 Courtesy

Tadashi Shoji Helios Gown

Show off your figure in a body-hugging gown with a slip-dress vibe.

$450 (Originally $650) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 15 Courtesy

Hayley Paige Astoria Ballgown

Unleash your inner-princess with a gown that has a tulle skirt.

$1,600 (Originally $2,400) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 15 Courtesy

Jewel Lace Wedding Dress with Sweetheart Neckline

Add some glam to your look with an ivory dress that comes with a crystal belt.

$700 (Originally $858) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 15 Courtesy

HEARTLOOM HEARTLOOM ANDIE GOWN

Steal the show in a gown with embroidered lace and and an open-back design.

$449 (Originally $748) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 15 Courtesy

David's Bridal Illusion Neckline Organza Ball Gown Wedding Dress

Keep things classic and still wow with elegant details.

$250 (Originally $400) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 15 Courtesy

Badgley Mischka Valentina Gown

Make an entrance at your ceremony in an elegant dress that frames your shape.

$700 (Originally $1,000) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 15 Courtesy

Truly Zac Posen Ruffled Organza Wedding Dress

Take everyone's breath away with a stunning design made to impress.

$1,000 (Originally $1,958) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 15 Courtesy

CATHERINE DEANE Knightley Jumpsuit

Forget dresses and take an unexpected approach with a chic jumpsuit.

$450 (Originally $900) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
14 of 15 Courtesy

White by Vera Wang Low-Back Wedding Dress

Take things to the next level with a jaw-dropping gown that's just as pretty in the back.

$400 (Originally $1,398) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
15 of 15 Courtesy

White by Vera Wang One Shoulder Lace Wedding Dress

Make an entrance in a tulle dress that's covered in lace.

$400 (Originally $1,598) SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!