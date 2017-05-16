The Perfect Vintage Jeans Have Arrived—and They’re Under $100

Despite the mythology of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, finding the perfect pair of jeans is akin to chasing a unicorn—especially when you consider the myriad trend-driven styles that have dominated the market in recent years. But the thrill of coming across that one silhouette that fits just so cannot be denied. That's why we're really excited about Warp + Weft, a new direct-to-consumer denim brand launching today.

Founded by Sarah Ahmed, the former creative director of DL1961, Warp + Weft's debut collection consists of classic styles (think: high-rise straight, cropped boot-cut, mid-rise skinny, all perfectly distressed like the vintage pair you never had) in an inclusive range of sizes (0 to 24 for women and 28 to 40 for men). Perhaps most importantly, they ring up at an accessible price point: every piece costs less than $100.

Each pair is made by textile experts around the world and named after popular airports in style-centric cities: JFK for New York City, PSP for Palm Springs International, CDG for Charles de Gaulle, and so on. Ahmed's favorite pair? The CDG Cigarette in Belle—a high-rise, light-wash jean with frayed pockets that would make any French girl swoon. "I wear them all day, every day," she recently said. And really, who could blame her?

Head to warpweftworld.com to shop three of our favorite styles below, available now.