Walmart’s Best-Selling Swimsuit Is Universally Flattering and Only $20

Swimsuit season is just getting started, but there's already a clear winner in the one-piece category at Walmart. People are buying Walmart swimsuits like there is no tomorrow, especially the ones from the Time and Tru collection.

Can we talk about how Walmart’s swimsuit game this year is 🔥😍? — Mic (@mckaelahunter) June 4, 2019

PSA Walmart’s swimsuits are the new move 👌🏼👙 — Kaleigh Richard (@Kaleighdenise94) May 27, 2019

don’t sleep on Walmart swimsuits ladies — Alyssa 🌻 (@afreakingmazing) June 1, 2019

Walmart's in-house brand actually has a full roster of affordable clothes, accessories, and — the reason why we're here — swimsuits.

The best-selling swimsuit is a classic black one-piece by Time and Tru that features a keyhole detail surrounded by mesh. An illusion panel continues around to the back of the one-piece swimsuit, forming a plunging V-shape just above the moderate coverage bottoms.

The suit is made from the perfect combination of nylon and spandex, so there's just the right amount of stretch.

“The suit is popular in part due to its versatility – the mesh detail is fashion forward and provides coverage in all the right places," a Walmart spokesperson exclusively tells InStyle.com. What makes it even more versatile is the fact that the viral swimsuit is available up to a size 3x. That $20 price tag certainly helps, too.