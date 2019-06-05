Walmart’s Best-Selling Swimsuit Is Universally Flattering and Only $20
Um, Walmart seriously upgraded its swimsuits this year.
Swimsuit season is just getting started, but there's already a clear winner in the one-piece category at Walmart. People are buying Walmart swimsuits like there is no tomorrow, especially the ones from the Time and Tru collection.
Walmart's in-house brand actually has a full roster of affordable clothes, accessories, and — the reason why we're here — swimsuits.
The best-selling swimsuit is a classic black one-piece by Time and Tru that features a keyhole detail surrounded by mesh. An illusion panel continues around to the back of the one-piece swimsuit, forming a plunging V-shape just above the moderate coverage bottoms.
The suit is made from the perfect combination of nylon and spandex, so there's just the right amount of stretch.
Shop It: Time and Tru Mesh One Piece Swimsuit, $20; walmart.com.
“The suit is popular in part due to its versatility – the mesh detail is fashion forward and provides coverage in all the right places," a Walmart spokesperson exclusively tells InStyle.com. What makes it even more versatile is the fact that the viral swimsuit is available up to a size 3x. That $20 price tag certainly helps, too.