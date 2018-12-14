Wait, Did Jennifer Lopez Get Her Favorite Sunglasses From Walmart?
I know Walmart isn't the first place that comes to mind when you think about designer clothes. But maybe that'll change when you find out about the surprising brands hidden on the discount store's website.
You know the sunglasses that Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively, and just about everyone else in Hollywood keeps wearing on repeat? Well, we found J.Lo's exact $30 shades on Walmart.com. They're unisex and Alex Rodriguez owns the same pair. If you're in the giving mood, you could grab a pair for yourself and a man you still need to cross off your shopping list.
I also found Kate Spade handbags for unbelievably low prices, like this shoulder bag that's up for grabs for only $137. Mother jeans — yep, the denim brand that Meghan Markle loves — is also hiding on Walmart's website. And this cool pair is only $86 right now. Scroll on for more deals you won't believe are from Walmart.