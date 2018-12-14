Wait, Did Jennifer Lopez Get Her Favorite Sunglasses From Walmart?

Image zoom Gotham/Getty Images

I know Walmart isn't the first place that comes to mind when you think about designer clothes. But maybe that'll change when you find out about the surprising brands hidden on the discount store's website.

You know the sunglasses that Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively, and just about everyone else in Hollywood keeps wearing on repeat? Well, we found J.Lo's exact $30 shades on Walmart.com. They're unisex and Alex Rodriguez owns the same pair. If you're in the giving mood, you could grab a pair for yourself and a man you still need to cross off your shopping list.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez's Guide to Reinventing Yourself

I also found Kate Spade handbags for unbelievably low prices, like this shoulder bag that's up for grabs for only $137. Mother jeans — yep, the denim brand that Meghan Markle loves — is also hiding on Walmart's website. And this cool pair is only $86 right now. Scroll on for more deals you won't believe are from Walmart.

Prive Revaux The G.O.A.T. Sunglass

Image zoom Courtesy $30 SHOP IT

Michael Michael Kors Sequined Dress

Image zoom Courtesy $49 SHOP IT

Kate Spade New York Chester Street Miri Pebbled Bag

Image zoom Courtesy $137 SHOP IT

Mother The Pixie Fray Denim Skinny Jeans

Image zoom Courtesy $86 SHOP IT

Rag & Bone Plaid Sweater

Image zoom Courtesy $70 SHOP IT

Kenneth Cole Faux Fur Teddy Jacket

Image zoom Courtesy $100 SHOP IT

Ugg Mini Bailey Bow II Boot