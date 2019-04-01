So Many People Are Buying this Walmart Bikini, It'll Probably Sell Out by May

Image zoom NOELLEDOWNING/INSTAGRAM

I don't know if you've been paying attention, but Walmart has seriously stepped its game up, — from beautiful furniture collections backed by Drew Barrymore to the Sofia Vergara-approved jeans. Now, the retailer is taking over the swimsuit arena, with its in-house Time and Tru collection of mix and match separates.

According to Walmart reps (and the endless amounts of praise on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram), shoppers can't get enough of the best-selling bikinis by Time and Tru, which are made to fit sizes small all the way up to a 3x. And get this: the affordable designs are less than $18, so you'll have plenty of money leftover to sip piña coladas by the pool.

What's even better are the functional details in the Time and Tru lineup, which include underwire finishes and adjustable straps to ensure the perfect fit, as endorsed by influencer Noelle Downing, who posted a sponsored post in the underwire bikini top ($16; walmart.com) and lace-up bottoms ($16; walmart.com) above. They're so good, in fact, that people are passing on Victoria's Secret push-up styles for Walmart's selects. One of InStyle's Facebook followers tipped us off in the comment section underneath a VS post, admitting to finding awesome plus-size options at Wally World, for a fraction of the price.

And Walmart's also giving Target's beloved swimsuits a run for their money. On Twitter Emmie wrote, "I tried a lot on at Target and wasn’t feeling it. Online Walmart!!! That’s where I found two Time and Tru plus size swimsuits!"

I take that back!! I tried a lot on at target and wasn’t feeling it. Online Walmart!!! That’s where I found two. Time and tru plus size swimsuits! — Emmie🍍 (@Emmieejacq) March 23, 2019

Peak season to grab the Time and Tru swimsuits is in May. But if you wait to late your favorite style or size might be sold out. So we'd suggest grabbing one of Walmart's best-sellling swimsuits, asap.

Shop It: Ladder Trim Top, $17; walmart.com. Ladder Trim High-Waist Bottom, $17, walmart.com.

Shop It: Cabana V Wire Bikini Swimsuit Top, $17; walmart.com. Print Side Tie Loop Swimsuit Bottom, $17; walmart.com.

Shop It: Print Mesh Bikini Top, $17; walmart.com. Mesh Insert High Waist Swimsuit Bottom, $17; walmart.com.

Shop It: Sunday Floral Push Up Swimsuit Top, $18; walmart.com. Sunday Floral High Waist Swimsuit Bottom, $18; walmart.com.

Shop It: Botanica Push Up Swimsuit Top, $18; walmart.com. Botanica High Waist Swimsuit Bottom, $18; walmart.com.