More Than 500 Vintage Versace Items Just Dropped on Farfetch's Website

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
Oct 10, 2017 @ 5:30 pm

I hope you're sitting down for this one because we've got some news that will make your little fashion heart skip a beat. William Vintage, the London-based brand where all of the stars find amazing retro pieces, teamed up with the online retailer Farfetch. And together, the brands just released an epic vault of Versace designs that date back to 1977. The timing commemorates the untimely death of Gianni Versace, which took place in the summer of 1997. Twenty years later, his legacy and impact on the fashion world still lives on.

The William Vintage collection includes more than 500 pieces from the Versace archives. Remember those iconic blazers with the flashy, Medusa-head buttons and the blouses covered in the bold, baroque print that sparked a trend in the '90s? You can cop one of the rare pieces for a couple of thousand dollars.

I know it might sound a bit pricey, and I'm usually all for saving, but this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, people. If you've ever thought about splurging, now is the time to swipe a credit card (or two). Plus, when you factor in the cost-per-wear, the vintage pieces are actually a smart investment that even Warren Buffett would be proud of.

VIDEO: Watch The Original Supermodels Shut Down the Latest Versace Show

 

So go ahead and treat yourself by browsing through our favorite pieces from the William Vintage drop below.

1 of 9 Courtesy

Picasso printed skirt

$463 SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

medusa drop earrings

$776 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

gathered sleeve dress

$2,787 SHOP NOW
4 of 9 Courtesy

leopard print mini skirt

$2,822 SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Courtesy

cropped Bolero jacket

$1,822 SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy

Diagonal Belt

$776 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Courtesy

patterned bust dress

$1,328 SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

animal print bustier

$690 SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

Sergio Rossi lace mules

$1,737 SHOP NOW

