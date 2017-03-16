Victoria Beckham's Collab with Target Is Everything You've Ever Wanted

Kim Duong
Mar 16, 2017 @ 2:30 pm

Calling all fashion people of the world: Victoria Beckham and Target have teamed up to spice up your life (or, well, your wardrobe at least). Yes, that means what you think it means: The style icon and mother of four just designed an affordable women’s and children’s line for Target, and we’ve got the photos to prove it.

While we’ll still have to wait until April 9th to get our hands on all this designery goodness, what we can do for now is drool over these look book photos (and make a running list of all the pieces we’re buying once April rolls around). Set against a crisp sky backdrop is a league of women dressed in classic VB silhouettes: airy shift dresses, matching mini skirt sets, and loose-fit trousers so you can really bend it like Beckham.

The Victoria Beckham for Target collection ranges in prices from $6-70. And get this: most items ring in at under $40 (how’s that wish list coming along?). Women’s sizes range from XS to 3X and NB-XL for children. The collection will be available both in stores and online at Target.com from April 9th to April 30th. Scroll through for all the swoon-worthy Victoria Beckham x Target women’s looks.

1 of 21 Courtesy

VICTORIA BECKHAM X TARGET

$40
2 of 21 Courtesy

VICTORIA BECKHAM X TARGET

$35
3 of 21 Courtesy

VICTORIA BECKHAM X TARGET

$35
4 of 21 Courtesy

VICTORIA BECKHAM X TARGET

Button down top, $30; target.com. Sweater, $30; target.com. Culotte pants, $40; target.com.

5 of 21 Courtesy

VICTORIA BECKHAM X TARGET

Floral top, $28; target.com. Floral skirt, $30; target.com.

6 of 21 Courtesy

VICTORIA BECKHAM X TARGET

Plus scallop trim halter, $26; target.com. Plus scallop trim skirt, $30; target.com.

7 of 21 Courtesy

VICTORIA BECKHAM X TARGET

Plus white button down, $30; target.com. Plus gingham twill pants, $30; target.com.

8 of 21 Courtesy

VICTORIA BECKHAM X TARGET

$40
9 of 21 Courtesy

VICTORIA BECKHAM X TARGET

Fuchsia top, $26; target.com. Fuchsia trousers, $40; target.com.

10 of 21 Courtesy

VICTORIA BECKHAM X TARGET

$35
11 of 21 Courtesy

VICTORIA BECKHAM X TARGET

$40
12 of 21 Courtesy

VICTORIA BECKHAM X TARGET

Calla lily button down, $30; target.com. Calla lily trousers, $40; target.com.

13 of 21 Courtesy

VICTORIA BECKHAM X TARGET

$30
14 of 21 Courtesy

VICTORIA BECKHAM X TARGET

$35
15 of 21 Courtesy

VICTORIA BECKHAM X TARGET

Plus orange dress, $40; target.com. Scallop top, $28; target.com. Scallop skirt, $35; target.com.

16 of 21 Courtesy

VICTORIA BECKHAM X TARGET

$35
17 of 21 Courtesy

VICTORIA BECKHAM X TARGET

Gingham top, $30; target.com. Gingham trousers, $30; target.com.

18 of 21 Courtesy

VICTORIA BECKHAM X TARGET

Plus embellished dress, $60; target.com. Satin bomber jacket, $70; target.com. Bee button down, $30; target.com. Scallop skirt, $30; target.com.

19 of 21 Courtesy

VICTORIA BECKHAM X TARGET

$40
20 of 21 Courtesy

VICTORIA BECKHAM X TARGET

Plus asymmetric scallop trim, $26; target.com. Plus flared trousers, $40; target.com.

21 of 21 Courtesy

VICTORIA BECKHAM X TARGET

$40

