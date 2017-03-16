Victoria Beckham's Collab with Target Is Everything You've Ever Wanted

Calling all fashion people of the world: Victoria Beckham and Target have teamed up to spice up your life (or, well, your wardrobe at least). Yes, that means what you think it means: The style icon and mother of four just designed an affordable women’s and children’s line for Target, and we’ve got the photos to prove it.

While we’ll still have to wait until April 9th to get our hands on all this designery goodness, what we can do for now is drool over these look book photos (and make a running list of all the pieces we’re buying once April rolls around). Set against a crisp sky backdrop is a league of women dressed in classic VB silhouettes: airy shift dresses, matching mini skirt sets, and loose-fit trousers so you can really bend it like Beckham.

The Victoria Beckham for Target collection ranges in prices from $6-70. And get this: most items ring in at under $40 (how’s that wish list coming along?). Women’s sizes range from XS to 3X and NB-XL for children. The collection will be available both in stores and online at Target.com from April 9th to April 30th. Scroll through for all the swoon-worthy Victoria Beckham x Target women’s looks.