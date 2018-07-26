Victoria Beckham Follows 7 Precise Fashion Rules Every Time She Wears a T-Shirt

It's not too often that we see Victoria Beckham go the extremely casual route and rock a white T-shirt. But when she does, she makes it look damn good. No exaggeration. Whether she's pairing them with jeans or statement skirts, she always manages to make them look just as chic as any over-the-top couture piece.

Don't be jealous. You can can nail the laidback T-shirt look just like Beckham. All you have to do is keep her fashion tips in mind. For the launch of her Reebok collaboration, which includes sporty '90s-inspired tees and hoodies, she shared 7 fail-proof styling tips with InStyle. And we've dropped them all below. So that you can get your Victoria Bekcham on, too.

1. "Make it work-appropriate with sleek, wide-leg trousers," Beckham tells InStyle.com. "Wear the tee tucked in and complete the look with some Classic trainers."

2. "Play around with little styling tricks, like giving the sleeves a roll, or trying a full or half tuck."

3. "For a casual look, I like to wear mine with a good pair of boyfriend jeans and finish off the look with sunglasses–they hide a multitude of sins ..."

4. "Wear it with classic white trainers. We all love a fresh white trainer with a fresh white tee."

5. "No-one likes to look like they’ve tried too hard—a white tee is the essential basic."

6. "Know that being yourself is the best accessory. Don’t do anything too dramatic, just do what works for you."

7. "What’s great about a classic white tee is that it’s a timeless piece that anyone can inject their own personality into—it’s about doing what works for you."

