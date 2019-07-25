The Sleek Leggings Victoria Beckham Designed Are Back

Image zoom Courtesy

Remember the functional and stylish workout clothes Victoria Beckham released with Reebok earlier this year? Well, the duo's back with another round of activewear pieces and, if you're reading this Victoria, we wouldn't mind one of everything.

The second season of Reebok x Victoria Beckham includes the same understated yet bold details we loved from the debut collection — like logo-emblazoned hoodies with black-on-black embroidery — as well as leggings, sports bras, and sweatshirts. But this time around Beckham also went big on dressier silhouettes like a pleated skirt and wide-leg trousers that look like they're straight off of the runway. The pants are even polished enough to wear to work with a button-down blouse.

Image zoom Courtesy

Victoria updated her popular Bolton sneakers with an electric touch of neon, which, by the way, will continue to be a huge color trend throughout the fall. The entire collection, which was inspired by Beckham's love of dance, comes in unisex sizes.

The fall collection of Reebok x Victoria Beckham is available to shop on Reebok.com and select premium stores.