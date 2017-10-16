Channel Victoria Beckham's Chic Style for Less Than $100

How is it possible for someone to look perfectly chic every single day? Well, that's the life that Victoria Beckham lives, and she does it effortlessly.

Over the weekend, our style hero gave us life by wearing another bold yet elegant ensemble as she made her way through the New York City streets. This one showed us the power of mixing colors with various shades of red. Her midi dress steers more on the warm burgundy side, while her boots add a fiery touch, and her bag pulls the outfit together with a deep ruby hue.

As expected, that gorgeous dress, which has slightly sheer sleeves, is a part of her Victoria Beckham collection. And if you know anything about her designs, you'll know that those babies are not cheap. Every item is made with the best fabrics and great attention to detail, so you'll have to cough up quite a bit of change to get this dress—$2,435.40 to be exact. But there's no need to be sad. We found a look-alike option from Mango that's just as cute below.

Keep scrolling to see exactly how to copy Beckham's dress and shoes for less than $100.