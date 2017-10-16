Channel Victoria Beckham's Chic Style for Less Than $100

Raymond Hall/GC Images
Alexis Bennett
Oct 16, 2017 @ 6:45 pm

How is it possible for someone to look perfectly chic every single day? Well, that's the life that Victoria Beckham lives, and she does it effortlessly.

Over the weekend, our style hero gave us life by wearing another bold yet elegant ensemble as she made her way through the New York City streets. This one showed us the power of mixing colors with various shades of red. Her midi dress steers more on the warm burgundy side, while her boots add a fiery touch, and her bag pulls the outfit together with a deep ruby hue.

As expected, that gorgeous dress, which has slightly sheer sleeves, is a part of her Victoria Beckham collection. And if you know anything about her designs, you'll know that those babies are not cheap. Every item is made with the best fabrics and great attention to detail, so you'll have to cough up quite a bit of change to get this dress—$2,435.40 to be exact. But there's no need to be sad. We found a look-alike option from Mango that's just as cute below.

VIDEO: You Have to See Victoria Beckham Pull Off Pink Pajamas in Public

 

Keep scrolling to see exactly how to copy Beckham's dress and shoes for less than $100.

1 of 2 Courtesy

Ribbed Long Dress

Mango $60 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 2 Courtesy

Patent Faux Leather Sock Boot

Forever 21 $35 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!