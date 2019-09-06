Victoria Beckham Designed a Seamless Pair of Leggings That Won’t Slide Down

Image zoom Ricky Vigil Moran/Getty Images

Don't let Victoria Beckham's always-polished outfits fool you. The woman works hard in the gym and is pretty damn good at yoga. Don't believe us? Beckham handed us the receipts with an impressive gym selfie today.

Underneath the Instagram post, Beckham wrote, "Who said I can’t do yoga." In the photo, the 45-year-old star showed off her moves in a deep lunge with one of her toes pulled all the way up to her waist. I probably would have split my pants if I tried to do that in a pair of my cheap leggings or ended up mooning the people behind me. But Beckham had things covered in a pair of stay-put leggings of her own design.

Her entire look is actually from her latest collaboration with Reebok. It includes cute, supportive sports bras ($90), tank tops, bomber jackets ($700), trousers ($400), and a sporty bodysuit ($90). Even her popular Bolton sneakers comes in new colorways. There's a mostly white design because you can never have too many white sneakers, and a neon yellow style that's right on trend. And — the highlight of the VB x Reebok collection — those high-waist leggings ($130) that you don't have to worry about falling down.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: VB x Reebok Seamless Leggings, $130; reebok.com.