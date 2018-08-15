Victoria Beckham’s Flawless Fall Style Boils Down to These 7 Pieces

If there was one celeb I could switch closets with, it'd definitely be Victoria Beckham. Her style's got a subtle glam that's always polished — even when she's running errands in a white T-shirt. And we'll never forget when she stepped out on crutches still wearing heels like a true style star.

In the fall, she really ups the fashion ante with drool-worthy boots and gotta-have-it jackets.So she's the perfect candidate to help us build our fall capsule wardrobe. All you need are these 7 key pieces to master Victoria Beckham's flawless style next season.

1 of 7

Long-Sleeve Button Down

Sure, it's important to have a few statement pieces here and there. But don't forget the importance and power of a great basic. Beckham often demonstrates the versatility of a long-sleeve button-down blouse, showing us they're perfect for the office and look just as great with jeans on the weekend. So you won't feel about about splurging on the closet must-have, or you can order a few affordable options to keep in rotation.

Try It:
J.Crew Slim Perfect Shirt, $60; jcrew.com.

2 of 7

Longline Blazer

Forget the notion that blazers are only made for the office. Beckham often gives casual outfits a polished finish with the structured jacket. Find one that hits at the mid-thigh for extra cool points.

Try It:
Eloquii Long Tailored Blazer, $80; eloquii.com.

3 of 7

Solid Turtleneck

Make sure you stock up on this fall wardrobe essential in every color under the rainbow. Our girl VB loves neutrals — like balck, white, and tan. And you can score a 2-pack for 18 bucks.

Try It:
Banana Republic Turtleneck, $68; bananrepublic.com.

4 of 7

Tall, Slouchy Boots

You'll automatically transform any outfit with statement boots. Here, Beckham shows us how her tall burgundy pair works with a long skirt. And we've also spotted her wearing them with maxi dresses.

Try It:
Gianvito Rossi Laura Boot, $1,625; net-a-porter.com.

 

5 of 7

Stylish Mules

If there's one thing that Beckham knows, it's the power of a standout shoe. Her go-tos include glittery mules that would make Dorthy from The Wizard of Oz jealous. Beckham's exact style is sold out, but Kate Spade's got a look-alike for a fraction of the price.

Try It:
Kate Spade Glendi Mules, $111; lordandtaylor.com).

6 of 7

Maxi Dress

You don't have to put away your summer maxi dresses just yet. Adding a turtleneck underneath will carry them into the fall. Or you can start stocking up on long-sleeve options — like Beckham's burgundy one.

Try It:
Jacquemus Dress, $495; farfetch.com.

7 of 7

Midi Pencil Skirt

You'll often spot Beckham wearing a structured blouse tucked into a midi skirt during the fall. And the pencil silhouette is a timeless, office-appropriate option that won't go out of style.

Try It:
ASOS Design Pencil Skirt, $40; asos.com.

