Meghan Markle Loves This Brand’s Blazers, and They’re Finally on Sale

Josiah Kamau/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
Aug 22, 2018 @ 5:45 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It's not every day that I have the opportunity to shop one of Meghan Markle's favorite brands at a discount. Markle prefers the classics, and the classics don't go on sale that often. When it does happen, I don't waste time jumping on the deals. Starting today and running until September 4, Veronica Beard (the brand responsible for some of Markle's best skirts, trousers, and blazers), is bidding the summer adieu with a Last Chance sale, offering 10 percent off items that are already marked down.

It's the perfect opportunity to refresh my office wardrobe. The best blazers from the sale are below; just make sure to enter the promo code SUMMER10 before checking out for the extra 10 percent off.

VIDEO: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reportedly Won't Have Custody Of Their Own Kids

 

1 of 5 Courtesy

EMPIRE DICKEY JACKET

Veronica Beard $174 (Originally $645) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

JACK DICKEY JACKET

Veronica Beard $148 (Originally $550) SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

FONTANA JACKET

Veronica Beard $188 (Originally $695) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

CORRINE DICKEY JACKET

Veronica Beard $161 (Originally $595) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

ALVA DICKEY JACKET

Veronica Beard $175 (Originally $645) SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!