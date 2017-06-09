Venus Williams Is Here with an Affordable Under-$80 Activewear Line

EleVen, Venus Williams’s activewear line is launching a new collection and we are obsessed.

In 2012 Venus debuted the activewear line with a mission to motivate and empower women to feel confident, strong, and express their individuality. The brand focuses on how the clothes perform as well as the design of each print and silhouette. Each piece offers a flattering feminine fit in beautiful fabrications. The brand has many collections, including Epitome and Core, with the newest being the Seamless collection.

“The Seamless collection is made from a soft, supple fabric that 'fits like a second skin,'" Williams says in a statement. "It has all the athleisure staples you need for the summer, and each garment has four-way stretch and [a UPF (Ultraviolet Protection Factor) rating of 30], which is important since I’m always playing in the sun, and for women who work out outside, they need to be protected by their gear."

She adds, "We used a more muted palette for this collection so the fun, fashion-forward pieces can mix and match with anything!”

Absolute long sleeve top, $56; elevenbyvenuswilliams.com. Flawless tank, $44; elevenbyvenuswilliams.com. Parallel sports bras, $46; elevenbyvenuswilliams.com.

Everything within the collection retails for under $80, an incredible price point. The seamless pieces use EleVen Pro-Dri, a quick-dry performance and superior breathability fiber that makes the fabric comfortable to wear even during those crazy hot summer days. These pieces also provide maximum protection from harmful UVA and UVB rays, essential when you are on the court or just going for a run outside.

Head to elevenbyvenuswilliams.com to shop the entire collection.