These Fancy Fall Trousers Are Cozier Than Your Favorite Yoga Pants

Picture Perfect / Splash News
Alexis Bennett
Sep 08, 2017 @ 4:45 pm

There's nothing like sipping on a pumpkin spice latte while wearing a pair of cozy leggings on a cool fall day. But you can't count on your favorite yoga pants for every occasion. Don't worry though because there's a fall trend that's just as comfortable, and you'll look super fancy while wearing it.

The trousers of the moment are velvet pants. They come in so many different silhouettes, from cropped skinnys to tuxedo slacks. But the velvet flare pants are really taking over.

Several stars have already jumped on the bandwagon. We love how Kourtney Kardashian added rock-star vibes to her burgundy trousers. But there are so many ways to wear the fuzzy pants. You could add a matching blazer for a fail-proof look. Or you could pair them with a sheer frilly blouse for the ultimate feminine touch.

VIDEO: 12 Irresistible Velvet Pieces

 

Find your perfect pair below in our velvet pants roundup.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Freya Velvet Wide Leg Trouser

Boohoo $36 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Lovin' Feeling Velvet Wide Leg Pants

Free People $128 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Racquel Velvet Wide Leg Pants

Alice + Olivia $375 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Wide Leg Velvet Pants

Karen Kane $79 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Wide Leg Velvet Pants

ASOS $56 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Cropped cotton-blend velvet flared pants

Frame Denim $395 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Velvet Wide Leg Pants

Elvi $69 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Cotton-blend velvet straight-leg pants

Theory $295 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Flare

Blank NYC $69 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Rose Imperial Chantilly lace and satin-trimmed velvet pajama pants

ID Sarrieri $390 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!