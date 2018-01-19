The 14 Prettiest (But Not Cheesy) Valentine's Day Dresses Under $200

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Andrea Cheng (Text) and Kristina Rutkowski (Market)
Jan 19, 2018 @ 1:45 pm

Your Valentine's Day date is probably going to involve food. Maybe even a bottle(s) of wine. And you'll definitely be surrounded by heart motifs, bouquets, lovey-dovey-ness from couples who think PDA is socially acceptable (it's not), and lots of reds and pinks. What's less certain: what you're going to wear.

That's why we rounded up the chicest date-night dresses to wear for whatever plans take place, and since we're all about equality here, we found options that ring in under $200, so you have some cash left over to split the bill. From flouncy-hem silhouettes to floral-strewn numbers to slinky little slips, scroll through to shop 14 dresses for Feb. 14.

Shop the 14 below. 

1 of 14 Courtesy

BUTTONED DOWN A-LINE

The quintessential Valentine's Day dress.

& Other Stories $95 SHOP NOW
2 of 14 Courtesy

SHIMMER DOT PRINT 

Go for subtle glamour with a bit of shine like this cute dot print number. 

Loft $90 SHOP NOW
3 of 14 Courtesy

RUFFLED SLIP DRESS

This silky number nods to the sexiness of a négligée, but sweet ruffles and a longer hemline make it the perfect Valentine's Day date night dress. 

Scotch & Soda $83 (originally $165) SHOP NOW
4 of 14 Courtesy

ASYMMETRICAL HEMLINE 

Punchy stripes in pretty burgundy tones will be a knockout look when paired with sky high stilettos. 

Boohoo $23 (originally $38) SHOP NOW
5 of 14 Courtesy

ONE-SHOULDERED EVENING

Looking for something a little more formal? Don't rule out a chic navy option for a winning look. 

Topshop $95 SHOP NOW
6 of 14 Courtesy

STARRY MINI 

Opt for a charming star print in red instead of the signature hearts for a sweet yet sexy look. 

Michael Michael Kors $155 SHOP NOW
7 of 14 Courtesy

PUFF-SLEEVED 

A slight puff-sleeve is totally romantic in a soft blush color. 

H&M $50 SHOP NOW
8 of 14 Courtesy

VELVET T-SHIRT

The easy t-shirt shape gets a makeover for evening in velvet polka dot fabric. 

Ann Taylor $98 SHOP NOW
9 of 14 Courtesy

FLORAL WRAP SLIP

Headed for a romantic beach getaway this Valentine's? Try this cute dress for a playful yet beachy feel. 

Free People $68 SHOP NOW
10 of 14 Courtesy

BABYDOLL SHIFT

An adorable shift that was made for any Valentine's Day date. 

Mango $30 (originally $60) SHOP NOW
11 of 14 Courtesy

LACE MIDI

Lace texture in a flattering cut will have you dancing the night away with your sweetheart. 

ASTR THE LABEL $89 SHOP NOW
12 of 14 Courtesy

LONG-SLEEVE SHEATH

A flirty tulle hem adds extra oomph to this simple yet sophisticated choice. 

J. Crew $198 SHOP NOW
13 of 14 Courtesy

BIAS-CUT DRAPED SLIP 

Go for a deeper shade of red in a simple slip dress cut for an elegant look. 

Banana Republic $117 (originally $138) SHOP NOW
14 of 14 Courtesy

PUSSY BOW NECK-TIE 

A perfect office to date night option when you won't have time to change before. Add cute heels and a sparkly earring and you'll be good to go! 

Aritzia $98 SHOP NOW

