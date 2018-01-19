The 14 Prettiest (But Not Cheesy) Valentine's Day Dresses Under $200

Your Valentine's Day date is probably going to involve food. Maybe even a bottle(s) of wine. And you'll definitely be surrounded by heart motifs, bouquets, lovey-dovey-ness from couples who think PDA is socially acceptable (it's not), and lots of reds and pinks. What's less certain: what you're going to wear.

That's why we rounded up the chicest date-night dresses to wear for whatever plans take place, and since we're all about equality here, we found options that ring in under $200, so you have some cash left over to split the bill. From flouncy-hem silhouettes to floral-strewn numbers to slinky little slips, scroll through to shop 14 dresses for Feb. 14.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: 5 Fashion-Forward Boots That'll Fit Your Budget

Shop the 14 below.