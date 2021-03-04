'Vaccine Shirts' Are the New Going Out Tops
Welcome to 2021's most practical fashion trend.
It's been over a year since we've gathered with friends for a boozy brunch, and we certainly haven't slipped on any 'going out tops' for what feels like ages. But, even as we continue to keep safety in mind, limiting our social life and staying home in comfy clothes during the pandemic, a slightly sexy and 100% practical fashion trend has emerged: The Vaccine Shirt, AKA cold-shoulder tops.
While we did predict that holes and cutouts were on the rise, and also confessed our love for lines that do it best, such as The Range, we didn't realize how helpful this fashion choice would become. But, once we saw Dolly Parton wearing a cold-shoulder top while receiving her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, it opened our eyes. "Brilliant," we thought. No awkward rolling or stripping down required, all thanks to some skin-baring sleeves.
Of course, we weren't the only ones who appreciated this super-smart outfit choice. Many people took to Twitter to express their love, and some even shared their own cutout "Vaccine Shirts," convincing us that they're becoming a thing. By the time we saw Hillary Clinton's throwback and model Christie Brinkley wearing her own one-sleeved alternative to her appointment, we were sold on the idea of wearing similar styles when getting these shots.
To be honest, we'll take the fun fashion where we can get it, and in this case, that means investing in a Vaccine Shirt of our own (which will then, hopefully, evolve into a regular Going Out Top once more). The good news is, there are plenty of cool options out there, including Treasure & Bond's cold-shoulder sweatshirt, Eloquii's Spring-red puff-sleeve, Topshop's ribbed cutout shirt, RTA's green jersey top, and Jacquemus's cute cardigan. Plus, if you want a one-and-done look, you can also embrace the cold-shoulder dress, with sweet designs from Ganni, Victor Glemaud, Standards & Practices, Rebecca Vallance, and Zara.