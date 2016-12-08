Beach-Appropriate Pieces to Buy on Sale Now and Wear Later

courtesy
Anna Hecht (TEXT) and Ruthie Friedlander (MARKET)
Dec 08, 2016 @ 11:30 am

Now that winter's really set in, we're ready to travel to some place warm—but not before stocking up on vacation-ready must-haves from the Intermix Flash Sale.

Starting today, the designer shopping destination is offering up to 30% off full-priced items. That means playful summer-only favorites, like these tropical earrings shown above ($116, originally $165; intermixonline.com), are way more affordable now than they'll be six months from now. From now through Dec. 20, shop the Intermix Flash Sale, buy these on-sale pieces now so that you can wear them later (or whenever your tropical getaway is).

1 of 6 courtesy

Lila Eugénie Top

available at intermix.com $200 SHOP NOW
2 of 6 courtesy

Kyme Sunglasses

available at intermix.com originally $290 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 courtesy

MDS Stripes Top

available at intermix.com originally $275 SHOP NOW
4 of 6 courtesy

Marni Tote

available at intermix.com originally $1,425 SHOP NOW
5 of 6 courtesy

Loveshackfancy Crop Top

available at intermix.com originally $255 SHOP NOW
6 of 6 courtesy

Valdez Panama Hat

available at intermix.com originally $375 SHOP NOW

