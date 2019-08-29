Uniqlo’s Latest Collection Will Make You Look Like a Parisian Model Vacationing in the French Alps

Image zoom Courtesy

If you're in need of upgrading your fall basics before the season really starts, Uniqlo is here to help. The affordable brand teamed up with iconic French model Inès de la Fressange to create a collection of elevated wardrobe essentials just in the nick of ime.

The Parisian-inspired collaboration, which officially launched on August 29, includes everything we'll need to get through fall, from chunky sweaters to argyle cardigans. While the majority of the collection has "I'm vacationing in the French Alps" vibes, there are also wool blend skirts and tweed trousers that will seriously upgrade your office outfits.

The brand explains in a statement that the Uniqlo x Inès de la Frassange collection was actually inspired by a ski resort in France called the Megève. If it sounds familiar that's because it's also the place where Audrey Hepburn filmed the classic movie Charade. Seems very exclusive and fancy, right? But don't let that fool you. The prices for items in the collection are actually extremely accessible. With $20 you can get one of the luxurious, long-sleeve T-shirts. And if you need some affordable outerwear, $150 will get you a classic trench coat.

No Parisian-inspired line would be complete without some sophisticated accessories. This collaboration also includes beautiful silk scarves, crossbody bags, and page boy caps that'll have you saying "j'adore."

