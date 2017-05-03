The Underboob Is the Surprising Bikini Trend Taking Over This Summer

Move over, side boob. There’s another cleavage-baring trend that’s about to take over this summer. We're sure you’ve already seen several celebrities letting the bottom of their boobs peek out of their blouses—like Lady Gaga’s micro crop tops and Beyoncé’s sports bra in Lemonade. But the trend is definitely picking up speed in the swimsuit department.

There are several stars who aren't letting tiny bikini tops stand in their way of looking great. Instead, they're embracing the little designs and proudly showing off major skin. Don't believe us? Just flip through Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue. Under-boob cleavage was on every other page. Exhibit A: Gigi Hadid's sparkly bikini below.

Wishing all my friends at @si_swimsuit an amazing release month! ♡ much love @mj_day @darciebaum @ja_neyney @juliedeichman @robbriley A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Feb 2, 2017 at 3:49pm PST

And Hadid isn't alone. There are so many other stars that are also on board with the daring trend. Keep scrolling below to see how it's done, plus shop look-alike bikini's to get the hot look, too.