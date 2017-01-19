7 Affordable Workout Pieces to Get Your Resolution Back on Track

Almost one month into 2017, its clean, blank slate novelty has definitely worn off. You’ve stopped wishing random baristas happy new year, and no longer sign the wrong date on doctor’s forms. Meanwhile, the motivation to use that monster pack of fitness classes in your inbox—purchased with such purpose on Jan. 1—is completely gone. So that's that?

Not if Ivy Park, Adidas, and the rest of your favorite activewear brands have any say. To put your fitness plan back in motion, we've gathered some of the best workout pieces they have to offer. Keep scrolling for 7 pieces you’ll be excited to flaunt at the gym—or, well, at the very least, the fancy-schmancy juice bar next door. Baby steps.