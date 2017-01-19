7 Affordable Workout Pieces to Get Your Resolution Back on Track

Jan 19, 2017 @ 6:30 pm

Almost one month into 2017, its clean, blank slate novelty has definitely worn off. You’ve stopped wishing random baristas happy new year, and no longer sign the wrong date on doctor’s forms. Meanwhile, the motivation to use that monster pack of fitness classes in your inbox—purchased with such purpose on Jan. 1—is completely gone. So that's that?

Not if Ivy Park, Adidas, and the rest of your favorite activewear brands have any say. To put your fitness plan back in motion, we've gathered some of the best workout pieces they have to offer. Keep scrolling for 7 pieces you’ll be excited to flaunt at the gym—or, well, at the very least, the fancy-schmancy juice bar next door. Baby steps.

1 of 7 Courtesy

NIKE LEGGINGS

Especially chic with pieces in the same neutral shades.

Nike available at net-a-porter.com $70 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

LNDR SPORTS BRA

Above a sleek pair of high-waisted leggings, this longline bra doubles as a top. (Yogis, take note: This is your answer to a face full of T-shirt during downward facing dog!)

LNDR available at net-a-porter.com $75 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

ADIDAS X STELLA MCCARTNEY LEGGINGS

Stuck in black leggings rut? Opting for emerald is equally flattering, but twice as cool. 

Adidas by Stella McCartney available at matchesfashion.com $93 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

CHARLI COHEN SPORTS BRA

Wear it like a Victoria’s Secret Angel would: with nothing but leggings and hand wraps at a boxing class.

Charli Cohen available at matchesfashion.com $61 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

SWEATY BETTY TOP

This design’s breezy fit—note the mesh panels!—offers ventilation in high-sweat situations.

Sweaty Betty available at sweatybetty.com $55 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

ADIDAS HOODIE

Post-workout, try layering it under your coat for a well-deserved latte run.

Adidas available at topshop.com $65 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

IVY PARK HOODIE

A cropped cut and of-the-moment parachute cords give this simple hoodie serious fashion cred.

Ivy Park available at nordstrom.com for similar style $62 SHOP NOW

