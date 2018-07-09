Um, Meghan Markle’s Ralph Lauren Dress Is Only $94 Right Now

The fashion gods are smiling on us today. Not only did we get to witness quite a few royal style moments during the christening of Prince Louis, but for once, we were able to find Meghan Markle's dress online, and—this is the best part—it hasn't sold out yet.

If you move fast, you can snag her Lauren Ralph Lauren version of her dress from Macy's. The exact olive shade isn't available, but the emerald and navy options still deliver a very Markle look—dolman sleeves, cinched waist, boatneck and all. The best part? Macy's is hosting a Black Friday in July sale. So the $135 dress is only $94, from now until July 15.

VIDEO: See the Royal Family Arriving for the Christening of Prince Louis

Perhaps you can put the extra money toward Markle's Manolo Blahnik BB pumps ($625; barneys.com) to complete the look.