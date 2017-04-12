Get a Head Start on Summer With These 9 Stand Out Cover-Ups

Brooke Ely Danielson
Apr 12, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

You know summer is rapidly approaching when a big wave of nostalgia washes over you, and all you can think of is the coconut-tinged smell of sunscreen and salty ocean breeze. Feeling impatient? Fill the time between now and Memorial day weekend getting beach-ready—starting with the hunt for an incredible cover-up. 

Whether a dress or pareo, this outer layer completely complements your beach look, and goes from morning to night with a few strategic styling tweaks. (Pro tip: Tie a simple sarong up over your neck for extra coverage before a fruity drink run.) Below, we've gathered 9 of our favorite options out there this season. Scroll down to shop!

 

 

A dress that goes beyond the beach

Topshop $52 SHOP NOW
A relaxed South American-inspired kaftan

Lemlem $395 SHOP NOW
A glamorous crepe de chine cover-up

Ariana Degreas $1,005 SHOP NOW
A dress to take you from the beach to the beach bar

March 11 $1,470 SHOP NOW
A floral mini to throw over a simple string bikini

Miguelina $315 SHOP NOW
A cheerful pareo in a sunflower motif

Dolce & Gabbana $455 SHOP NOW
A leopard print option that walks on the wild side

H&M $13 SHOP NOW
A floaty peasant design that's even better with a straw bag

Anjuna $416 SHOP NOW
A cotton-blend scarf you'll live in all summer long

Diane von Furstenberg $178 SHOP NOW

