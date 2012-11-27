The Ultimate Bra Guide

Some lingerie is too pretty to hide, but its open weave could be a tad risque under sheer clothing. Unbutton your blouse just enough to show a hint of the material, or select a model with opaque cups.



From top:

Polyamide-elastane and lace, Lou, $89; 212-205-3454 for stores.

Silk-polyamide and lace, Obsidian by Elle MacPherson Intimates, $85; net-a-porter.com.

Lace and tulle, Cosabella, $104; shop.cosabella.com.