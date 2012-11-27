The Ultimate Bra Guide

Nov 27, 2012
Bras A to Z
The Ultimate Bra Guide
Have you ever gone into a lingerie store and wondered, what is all this stuff? From the sexiest lace items to quick-dry sports bras, follow our guide to find something that flatters and feels good.
Dyad Photography (4)
Bras A to Z
Balconette
Not shy about showing off your assets? This little number reveals more than most. It's low-cut cups and wide-set straps will stay hidden, even under the most daring necklines.

Nylon-elastane with lace, DKNY, $40; macys.com.
Dyad Photography
Bras A to Z
Convertible
Talk about transformations! This chameleon can switch from an X-back to a strapless to a halter and more, thanks to detachable straps and myriad hook slots. Traveling? It's the only bra you'll need to pack.

Lace, Gap, $40; gap.com.
Chayo Mata/Williams Image Group
Bras A to Z
Full Figure
Just because you're busty doesn't mean you're stuck with ugly, industrial-strength lifters. Pretty styles from Chantelle, N Natori, Panache, and Playtex Secrets have delicate details and come in sizes up to a K cup.

From the top:
Nylon-spandex with lace, N Natori, $52; natori.com.
Nylon-spandex, Playtex Secrets, $35; kohls.com.
Polyamide-polyester, Chantelle, $78; bloomingdales.com.
Dyad Photography
Bras A to Z
Halter
Work fall fashion's backless trend-without worrying about your bra straps showing. This around-the-neck version comes in sizes ranging from a B to an F cup and converts to a conventional style.

Nylon-elastane with lace, Le Mystere, $72; bloomingdales.com.
Chayo Mata/Williams Image Group
Bras A to Z
J-hook
This product comes with one small catch: Its tiny back clasp lets you switch the style form over-the-shoulder to racerback. (Your tanks will thank you.)

Nylon-spandex, Josie by Natori, $36; natori.com.
Chayo Mata/Williams Image Group
Bras A to Z
Knit
Ridiculously comfy, these bralettes are just the thing for a lazy Saturday at home. They'll give you some support with nylon-spandex fabric-just don't expect them to reshape your chest.

Nylon-spandex, Coobie Seamless Bra, $20 each; shopcoobie.com.
Dyad Photography
Bras A to Z
Lace

Some lingerie is too pretty to hide, but its open weave could be a tad risque under sheer clothing. Unbutton your blouse just enough to show a hint of the material, or select a model with opaque cups.

From top:
Polyamide-elastane and lace, Lou, $89; 212-205-3454 for stores.
Silk-polyamide and lace, Obsidian by Elle MacPherson Intimates, $85; net-a-porter.com.
Lace and tulle, Cosabella, $104; shop.cosabella.com.

Dyad Photography
Bras A to Z
Optional Padding
Sometimes a gal just wants extra oomph. This genius bra comes with removable inserts that fit inside pockets along the underwire. Slip them in to give a little fullness to A, B, or C cups.

Nylon-spandex, the Little Bra Company, $60; 310-254-8542 (to preorder).
Chayo Mata/Williams Image Group; Dyad Photography
Bras A to Z
Petite Plunge
If you think you're too flat to rock a low-cut to, try Wacoal's Petite Push Up Plunge bra. Made for AA, A, and B cups, it has a deep cut and padding so the "girls" can take center stage.

Nylon-spandex, Wacoal, $54; wacoal-america.com.
Chayo Mata/Williams Image Group
Bras A to Z
Racerback
Bare shoulders are sexy, but visible straps can ruin the effect. Keep 'em out of sight with a style that runs between the blades. (Bonus: Straps can't fall down.)

Lycra-nylon and lace, Victoria's Secret, $52; victoriassecret.com.
Chayo Mata/Williams Image Group
Bras A to Z
Side-Smoothing
Back fat is Public Enemy No. 1 for any slim-fitting outfit. The Soma Intimates Sensuous Sides bra has control panels that smooth over lumps and bumps. And the secure fit means your bra won't ride up.

Nylon-spandex, Soma Intimates, $50; soma.com.
Chayo Mata/Williams Image Group
Bras A to Z
Unlined

Lightweight, comfortable, and sexy, this barely there semisheer bra from Calvin Klein-for B,C, and D cups-is the next-best thing to being naked. The underwire adds discreet support.

Nylon-elastane with lace, Calvin Klein Underwear, $38; macys.com.

Dyad Photography
Bras A to Z
Wire-Free
Put an end to poking. Those with a firm bust, or those who require only a light lift, can say bu-bye to underwires and get shaping from the seamless cups and specially stiched support panels on this style.

Nylon-spandex, Bali, $36; baliintimates.com.
Chayo Mata/Williams Image Group
Bras A to Z
Zip-front
There's nothing worse than trying to wriggle out of a sweaty sports bra postworkout, right? Stop the struggle with this zippered gem.

Nylon-spandex and mesh, Champion Athelticwear, $46; championusa.com.
Chayo Mata/Williams Image Group
Bras A to Z
Quick-dry
Nothing cuts a workout short faster than chafing on the delicate bust and underarms due to damp skin. No worries here: The moisture-wicking material in this sports bra sends sweat to an outer fabric layer, where it evaporates instead of getting clammy against your skin. So you stay high and, well, you know...

Stretch jersey and micro mesh, Nike, $45; nike.com.
Dyad Photography
Bras A to Z
Vintage style
Pretty silk and satin pieces trimmed with delicate lace are reminiscent of the romatic-looking lingerie of long ago. But (fortunately) they're a lot more comfortable with their stretchy micro-fabrics and flexible underwires.

From top:
Nylon-spandex with lace, Jezebel Lingerie, $32; designerintimates.com.
Silk-polyamide with lace, Stella McCartney, $125; 212-255-1556.
Dyad Photography
