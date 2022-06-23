9 Different Types of Blazers Worth Adding to Your Wardrobe

Whoever said diamonds are a girl's best friend clearly didn't own a blazer. While arguably much more affordable than a sparkling rock (depending on the label, of course), blazers are a closet staple that can take you from athleisure to office-appropriate — and from off-duty to on-point — as soon as you slip one on. Buying my first blazer (a classic, cropped black jacket with chunky silver buttons down the lapel) enhanced my entire wardrobe. And learning there were different types of blazers to try on and make outfits with? Well, that admittedly put my bank account in jeopardy.

So what is it that makes blazers so fabulous? Their versatility, for one, but it's not just the fact that blazers can complete a variety of outfits that make them so appealing. It's that there is a different type of blazer for virtually every fashion lexicon. "Each blazer represents a different persona," confirms celebrity stylist and fashion expert, Cindy Conroy. So when shopping for this garment, it's important to ask "Who do I want to be today?" and go from there.

"If you're in the mood for edgy and chic, step out in a cropped, oversized, or leather blazer," Conroy says. "If your style is more classic, slip into a double-breasted, cape, or peplum blazer."

How to Choose the Right Blazer

Allow me to preface this section by stressing that the so-called "body type" rules the fashion industry has put into place are outdated and irrelevant. Fashion knows no bounds, and you shouldn't either, especially when it comes to choosing pieces and putting together outfits that make you feel amazing.

Having said that, Conroy does tell InStyle that choosing the right blazer often does come down to proportions and the unique contours of your body. "Listen to your frame and the rest will flutter into place," she says. For instance, padded and structured blazers create the perfect lines to balance narrow shoulders, but if you're broader up top and don't necessarily want to highlight that part of your body, Conroy warns that this style will "emphasize the width of your shoulders."

Lastly, Conroy mentions that the shoulders of the blazer should sit where your natural shoulder ends. "If the seam of the blazer is above or below, steer clear," she tells InStyle. "And remember, if a select fits perfectly in the shoulders but is too loose in the sleeves or the length is too long, a tailor is your best friend for that truly bespoke look."