whitelogo
whitelogo
Two-Tone Dresses
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Fashion
Clothing
Two-Tone Dresses
InStyle.com
Apr 06, 2015 @ 6:48 pm
Two-Tone Dresses
Taylor Swift in Trina Turk
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Two-Tone Dresses
Jennifer Morrison in Black Halo
Jordan Strauss/WireImage
Two-Tone Dresses
January Jones in Jason Wu
Lester Cohen/WireImage
Two-Tone Dresses
Carrie Underwood
Bennett Raglin/WireImage
1
of
5
Advertisement
1 of 4
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Two-Tone Dresses
Taylor Swift in Trina Turk
Advertisement
2 of 4
Jordan Strauss/WireImage
Two-Tone Dresses
Jennifer Morrison in Black Halo
3 of 4
Lester Cohen/WireImage
Two-Tone Dresses
January Jones in Jason Wu
Advertisement
4 of 4
Bennett Raglin/WireImage
Two-Tone Dresses
Carrie Underwood
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!