10 Affordable Twin Gift Ideas for Newborns

Alexis Bennett
Jun 06, 2017 @ 3:30 pm

Twins are definitely a double blessing, but shopping for two new babies can turn into twice the headache. But you don't have to worry about doubling up on gifts (or spending extra money). A simple change in your shopping strategy can make things so much easier.

Instead of browsing the stores for two separate gift ideas, find multi-pack items that work for both babies. Think his-and-her options and paired sets. That way you'll be sure to get something both of the babies can enjoy while saving yourself time and money.

Ahead, we've gathered double-duty gift ideas that are perfect for newborn twins.

1 of 10

WADDLE & Friends 2-Pack Pom Rattle Socks

These aren't your average baby socks. The pom-pom footies also double as a rattle that the twins will enjoy shaking.

$20 SHOP NOW
2 of 10

Gap Favorite stripe knit bear hat (2-pack)

Twins will have fun dressing up as baby bears with these sweet caps.

$17 SHOP NOW
3 of 10

Twin to Twin Hardcover by Margaret O'Hair

This precious book will make bedtime extra special for twins. Throughout the story you'll see the twins grow together as you read the heartwarming rhymes.

$9 SHOP NOW
4 of 10

Ralph Lauren Childrenswear Boys' Layette 2-Pack Printed Bodysuit

Picture how cute two little fellas would look in these adorable Ralph Lauren bodysuits.

$30 SHOP NOW
5 of 10

Ralph Lauren Childrenswear Girls' Layette 2-Pack Printed Bodysuit

We can't leave out the ladies. Here's a snap-button option that's made for little girls.

$30 SHOP NOW
6 of 10

Twin Z Pillow

The twins aren't the only ones that will enjoy this 6-in-1 gift. Mom will appreciate the multi-purpose pillow for its ability to help her with nursing, tummy time, and so much more.

$99 SHOP NOW
7 of 10

The Emily & Meritt Cat & Lion Plush

Both babies will love snuggling up to these plush stuffed animals created by fashion designers Emily Current and Meritt Elliott.

$34 SHOP NOW
8 of 10

kate spade new york orangerie 2-pack bibs gift set

These orange-embroidered bibs are super charming. And their windowed packaging makes them an even better choice for gifting.

$32 SHOP NOW
9 of 10

WADDLE & Friends 2-Pack Animal Rattle Socks

Whoever said socks are bad gift ideas never came across these fun pairs. And yes, they also have rattles inside for the twins to enjoy.

$24 SHOP NOW
10 of 10

PLH BOWS & LACES Set of 2 Flower Hair Clips

Flower-shaped bows are the cutest hair accessories for babies. And these two pink options make for sweet, easy gifts.

$12 SHOP NOW

