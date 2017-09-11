11 Unique Turtleneck Tops to Layer With This Fall

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
Sep 11, 2017 @ 5:45 pm

Sweater season is finally upon us. So we've been searching around for the best turtlenecks out there. Cozy fabrics aren't the only important factor to look for when you're upping your sweater stash this fall. Take things to the next level by shopping around for turtlenecks with interesting silhouettes and finishes that will make the classic piece feel modern and fresh.

Think unexpected cutouts and exaggerated sleeves. That means you'll get to show off your shoulders a bit and still be covered up. You could also keep your summer dresses in rotation by layering a stylish turtleneck underneath. Don't be afraid to mix textures. Thick knits create a chic contrast next to silk finishes. And don't shy away from color. Shiny jewel-toned designs will help you win best dressed, and you'll earn extra points for working glittery finishes into your look.

VIDEO: How to Build a 10-Piece Fall Wardrobe

 

Need a bit more inspiration? Check out some of our favorite standout turtlenecks below to jumpstart your search.

1 of 11 Courtesy

Puff Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater

Leith $59 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 11 Courtesy

Metallic ribbed-knit turtleneck sweater

Carven $390 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

Jacquard Kimono Sleeve Top

Topshop $68 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 11 Courtesy

Convertible wool turtleneck sweater

Calvin Klein $725 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 11 Courtesy

Dessie Cutout Turtleneck Sweater

Catherine Malandrino $53 (Originally $88) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 11 Courtesy

Asymmetric ribbed merino wool turtleneck sweater

Marques Almeida $405 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 11 Courtesy

Soft Cowl-Neck Tunic with Side Slits

Lark & Ro $58 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 11 Courtesy

Ruffle Overlay Knit Turtleneck

3.1 Phillip Lim $550 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 11 Courtesy

Tie Hem Sweater

Halogen $79 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 11 Courtesy

Swim Too Deep Turtleneck Sweater

Free People $128 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 11 Courtesy

Cropped ribbed wool-blend turtleneck sweater

Marni $570 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!