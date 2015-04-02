Turtleneck Dresses

InStyle.com
Apr 02, 2015 @ 12:52 pm
Beyonce, Rock and Republic, The Look, Turtleneck Dresses
pinterest
Turtleneck Dresses
Beyonce in Rock and Republic
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
Lake Bell, Dolce & Gabbana, The Look, Turtleneck Dresses
pinterest
Turtleneck Dresses
Lake Bell in Dolce and Gabbana
Ray Tamarra/Getty Images
Emma Roberts, The Row, The Look, Turtleneck Dresses
pinterest
Turtleneck Dresses
Emma Roberts in The Row
Jason Merritt/FilmMagic
Turtleneck Dresses
pinterest
Turtleneck Dresses
Zoe Saldana
Clint Spaulding/Sipa Press
1 of 5

Advertisement
1 of 4 Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Turtleneck Dresses

Beyonce in Rock and Republic
Advertisement
2 of 4 Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

Turtleneck Dresses

Lake Bell in Dolce and Gabbana
3 of 4 Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

Turtleneck Dresses

Emma Roberts in The Row
Advertisement
4 of 4 Clint Spaulding/Sipa Press

Turtleneck Dresses

Zoe Saldana

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!