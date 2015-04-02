whitelogo
whitelogo
Turtleneck Dresses
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Fashion
Clothing
Turtleneck Dresses
InStyle.com
Apr 02, 2015 @ 12:52 pm
Turtleneck Dresses
Beyonce in Rock and Republic
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
Turtleneck Dresses
Lake Bell in Dolce and Gabbana
Ray Tamarra/Getty Images
Turtleneck Dresses
Emma Roberts in The Row
Jason Merritt/FilmMagic
Turtleneck Dresses
Zoe Saldana
Clint Spaulding/Sipa Press
1
of
5
Advertisement
1 of 4
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
Turtleneck Dresses
Beyonce in Rock and Republic
Advertisement
2 of 4
Ray Tamarra/Getty Images
Turtleneck Dresses
Lake Bell in Dolce and Gabbana
3 of 4
Jason Merritt/FilmMagic
Turtleneck Dresses
Emma Roberts in The Row
Advertisement
4 of 4
Clint Spaulding/Sipa Press
Turtleneck Dresses
Zoe Saldana
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!